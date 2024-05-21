Hawks arrests two more suspects for the murder of Ditebogo Phalane

The Hawks' Pretoria based(TOMS) team together with Arcasia Crime Prevention unit and Tshwane District (CI) have on Monday, 20 May 2024 arrested two suspects aged 29 and 30 years for the murder of a 5 year old, Ditebogo Phalane.

After receiving information the team worked tirelessly about the whereabouts of more suspects linked to the murder of Phalane.

Information received from Crime Intelligence was operationalized late yesterday leading the multi-disciplinary to Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively where two suspects were arrested and two unlicensed firearms were recovered. One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing

Both suspects will make their first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 22 May 2024. One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

