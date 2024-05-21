Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation co-hosts roundtable panel discussion on 30-Year Review Report, 23 May

Roundtable discussion: Perspectives on the 30-Year Review Report of South Africa’s democracy and the future ahead: DPME, Unisa and National Press Club

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) will co-host a roundtable panel discussion on the 30-Year Review Report on South Africa’s democracy in partnership with the National Press Club and the University of South Africa (UNISA) on Thursday 23 May 2024 in Pretoria.

The roundtable panel discussion is intended to stimulate conversations and reflections on the 30-Year Review Report with a view of generating important lessons for the country’s future development. The dialogue follows the recent handing over of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by DPME Minister Ms Maropene Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Ms Pinky Kekana.

The panel discussion will bring together contributions from various experts, which include:

Prof Puleng LenkaBula - Principal and Vice-Chancellor at UNISA, will deliver the keynote address

Dr Robert Nkuna - DPME Director General will provide a high-level reflection of 30-Year Review Report

Mr Godfrey Mashamba - Deputy Director General responsible for Evaluation, Evidence and Knowledge Systems at the DPME

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller - Divisional Executive at the Human Sciences Research Council’s Developmental, Capable and Ethical State Research Division

Professor Paul Zilungisele Tembe - Visiting Associate Professor at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing

Dr Sibusiso Mkwananzi - National Planning Commissioner

Dr Kefiloe Masiteng - Head of the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office in South Africa

Professor Dirk Kotzé - Lecturer at UNISA’s Department of Political Sciences

The discussions will be facilitated by an experienced journalist and communicator, Mr Albi Modise.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE REQUESTED CLICK HERE TO RSVP

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 09:30 for 10:00

Venue: UNISA ZK Matthews Great Hall in Pretoria

For confirmations, please contact Mr Lungelo Mkamba on 079 190 5059 or email Lungelo@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 963 3844

E-mail: Lawrence.ngoveni@dpme.gov.za