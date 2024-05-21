Minister Senzo Mchunu donates 40 houses in Clarens, 21 May

Minister Mchunu and TCTA to donate 40 houses to needy occupants in Clarens

In the spirit of goodwill and government’s socio-economic development programme, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, in partnership with Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), will donate 40 houses in Kgubetswana township, Clarens on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

Minister Mchunu will be joined by his deputies, Ms Judith Tshabalala, Mr David Mahlobo, Mayors of Thabo Mofutsanyana District and Dihlabeng Local Municipalities, Cllr Connie Msibi and Cllr James Tseki respectively; and TCTA Board Chairperson, Ms Precious Sibiya amongst others.

These residential houses were built by TCTA during the implementation of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 1 for use by personnel working on the project. TCTA, an entity of the Department of Water and Sanitation, after consultation, has thus decided to donate the houses to their original occupants who were part of Phase 1 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

VIEWING OF THE SELECTED HOUSES

Venue : Kgubetswana Township

Time : 09:00

HANDOVER CEREMONY

Venue : Kgubetswana Stadium

Time : 10:00

For media confirmations, please contact Ms Nondumiso Mciteka on 073 442 8715 or Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345.

Note: For transport arrangements, contact Luzamo Sandlana (TCTA) on 079 071 9368/ LSandlana@tcta.co.za

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Kamogelo Mogotsi, Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085

