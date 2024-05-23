AV-Comparatives Releases Cybersecurity Testresults of LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test
AV-Comparatives, a globally trusted authority in evaluating endpoint security solutions, has unveiled the results of its LSASS Credential Dumping Test.
In today's evolving threat landscape, protecting against attacks on the LSASS process is paramount for cybersecurity vendors.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) is a process in Microsoft Windows operating systems that is responsible for enforcing the security policy on the systems. The LSASS process is a prime target for attackers due to its sensitivity and importance in Windows security. While Windows offers built-in hardening options such as Protected Process Light (PPL) to safeguard against unauthorised access to lsass.exe, additional protection measures are essential. The AV-Comparatives LSASS Protection Test is a critical assessment to ensure consumers can trust products and remain uncompromised against attacks targeting the LSASS process.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The detailed findings and insights into the testing methodology are now available on the official AV-Comparatives website.
AV-Comparatives conducts advanced focus offensive security tests, providing vendors with the opportunity to obtain certification in specific protection aspects. In addition to the comprehensive report published on the AV-Comparatives website, participating vendors receive technical data about the test-cases. This valuable information, coupled with detailed feedback on product performance against the used attacks, not only empowers vendors to enhance and fortify their security solutions but also adds significant value to the evaluation process.
AV-Comparatives' LSASS Credential Dumping Test is an independent evaluation certifying products against attacks targeting the LSASS process, a critical component of security. Certification reports, a mark of distinction, are exclusively published for vendors that have achieved certification.
Out of the six products tested, four successfully passed this evaluation:
- Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise
- CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
- ESET PROTECT Enterprise Cloud and
- Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business.
The results of this certification are publicly available on the AV-Comparatives website, enabling consumers to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity solutions.
About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
