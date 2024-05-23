AV-Comparatives Releases Cybersecurity Testresults of LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test

Photo of a circuit board with a schematic and open lock in the centre, symbolising a security gap in the system.

AV-Comparatives Releases Results of LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test

List of 15 tests, tools and procedures, we attempt to dump the LSASS.

AV-Comparatives LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test – Test-cases

Certification with Logo of AV-Comparatives for the approved Credential Dumping 2024.

AV-Comparatives LSASS Credential Dumping Certification Test - Award

AV-Comparatives, a globally trusted authority in evaluating endpoint security solutions, has unveiled the results of its LSASS Credential Dumping Test.

In today's evolving threat landscape, protecting against attacks on the LSASS process is paramount for cybersecurity vendors.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) is a process in Microsoft Windows operating systems that is responsible for enforcing the security policy on the systems. The LSASS process is a prime target for attackers due to its sensitivity and importance in Windows security. While Windows offers built-in hardening options such as Protected Process Light (PPL) to safeguard against unauthorised access to lsass.exe, additional protection measures are essential. The AV-Comparatives LSASS Protection Test is a critical assessment to ensure consumers can trust products and remain uncompromised against attacks targeting the LSASS process.

The detailed findings and insights into the testing methodology are now available on the official AV-Comparatives website.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/lsass-credential-dumping-certification-test/

AV-Comparatives conducts advanced focus offensive security tests, providing vendors with the opportunity to obtain certification in specific protection aspects. In addition to the comprehensive report published on the AV-Comparatives website, participating vendors receive technical data about the test-cases. This valuable information, coupled with detailed feedback on product performance against the used attacks, not only empowers vendors to enhance and fortify their security solutions but also adds significant value to the evaluation process.

AV-Comparatives' LSASS Credential Dumping Test is an independent evaluation certifying products against attacks targeting the LSASS process, a critical component of security. Certification reports, a mark of distinction, are exclusively published for vendors that have achieved certification.

Out of the six products tested, four successfully passed this evaluation:

- Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise
- CrowdStrike Falcon Pro
- ESET PROTECT Enterprise Cloud and
- Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business.

The results of this certification are publicly available on the AV-Comparatives website, enabling consumers to make informed decisions about their cybersecurity solutions.

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

