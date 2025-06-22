AV-Comparatives Released New Real-World Protection Test Results – See How Leading Consumer Security Products Stack Up

AV-Comparatives releases new Real-World Protection Test – see which consumer security products truly defend against real-life threats.

AV-Comparatives’ Real-World Test sets the standard for evaluating consumer cybersecurity, offering trusted insights from real-life threat scenarios.”
— Jan Brilke, coo, AV-Comparatives
AUSTRIA, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the release of its latest Real-World Protection Test results, covering February to May 2025. Recognised as the most globally relevant assessment of consumer cybersecurity products, this test delivers authoritative insights into real-world protection effectiveness.

This edition features a comparative analysis of 19 antivirus and cybersecurity solutions, evaluated in dynamic threat scenarios with comprehensive false-positive checks. Using a methodology grounded in real user conditions, the test continues to set the benchmark for reliability and relevance in endpoint protection evaluation.

Full results, including individual product performance breakdowns, are now available on the AV-Comparatives website:
Access the Full Report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2025/

For editors covering security trends, product comparisons, or performance analytics, this report offers indispensable data on what today’s top-tier security tools can actual deliver.

For additional details, visuals, or expert commentary, please feel free to get in touch.

www.av-comparatives.org - Where Cybersecurity meets Trust!

Cybersecurity and Antivirus Test Results available at https://www.av-comparatives.org for the following vendors:
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Checkpoint, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, F-Secure, ESET, G DATA, Gen Digital. Google, Intego, K7 Computing, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, McAfee, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Nordsec, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, TrendMicro, VIPRE, WithSecure and many more

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

