AV-Comparatives Released New Real-World Protection Test Results – See How Leading Consumer Security Products Stack Up
AV-Comparatives releases new Real-World Protection Test – see which consumer security products truly defend against real-life threats.
AV-Comparatives’ Real-World Test sets the standard for evaluating consumer cybersecurity, offering trusted insights from real-life threat scenarios.”AUSTRIA, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce the release of its latest Real-World Protection Test results, covering February to May 2025. Recognised as the most globally relevant assessment of consumer cybersecurity products, this test delivers authoritative insights into real-world protection effectiveness.
— Jan Brilke, coo, AV-Comparatives
This edition features a comparative analysis of 19 antivirus and cybersecurity solutions, evaluated in dynamic threat scenarios with comprehensive false-positive checks. Using a methodology grounded in real user conditions, the test continues to set the benchmark for reliability and relevance in endpoint protection evaluation.
Full results, including individual product performance breakdowns, are now available on the AV-Comparatives website:
Access the Full Report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2025/
For editors covering security trends, product comparisons, or performance analytics, this report offers indispensable data on what today’s top-tier security tools can actual deliver.
