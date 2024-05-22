ABL Diagnostics Showcases Clinical Genotyping Scientific Communications at the European Meeting on HIV and Hepatitis
WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is participating to the European Meeting on HIV & Hepatitis (AME) 2024 held in Barcelona.
ABL Diagnostics, alone and with partners, will showcase several disruptive scientific communications about the use of its products, how the NGS technology can enhance microbiology genotyping applications and increase efficiency of laboratories performing NGS:
- Advantageous Multiplex-NGS Approach for Identifying Whole Genome Respiratory Viruses (ABL Diagnostics & CH Toulon France)
- Simultaneous Multiplex Whole Genome Sequencing of HIV-1 and Influenza A/B viruses Using Nanopore Technology (ABL Diagnostics)
- Whole genome sequencing of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) using next-generation sequencing: A new tool to detect nucleotide variations and phylogenotyping (ABL Diagnostics)
- Pooling of microbiological samples to optimize testing: comparative analysis of three NGS platforms (ABL Diagnostics)
- MGI Sequencing to Identify HIV-1 Drug Resistance Mutations (ABL Diagnostics & Latvia MGI Tech SIA)
https://www.abldiagnostics.com/pr-emh-2024/
“Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is becoming the standard technology for performing microbiology genotyping. Our research & development team strives to keep developing new DeepChek® applications for key infectious diseases like hepatitis Delta, influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which strengthen the worldwide leading position of ABL Diagnostics. We offer the largest portfolio of assays and downstream analysis software for virology and bacteriology genotyping by sequencing, including but not restricted HIV whole genome, viral hepatitis B & C, cytomegalovirus, herpes, SARS-CoV-2, tuberculosis, 16s RNA and 18s RNA.” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “The communications made during this conference bring further confidence to our partners and users. On one hand, the verification studies conducted of the entire technology on as many NGS systems - Illumina (iSeq-100, MiSeq, MiniSeq, NextSeq), Ion Torrent (S5, PGM), MGI (G99, G400, E25) and NanoPore (MinIon, GridIon) show good and reliable performances. On the other hand, on the downstream segment, to ease NGS with lower throughputs laboratories, we are concentrating efforts on offering a multiplexing capacity allowing to pool different types of samples in a single NGS run. It confers lots of efficiency in terms of turnaround time and costs management”, added Dr Mohamed.
Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is predicted to be valued at around US$ 34.19 Billion by 2030 from US$ 10.63 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 18.16% from 2024 to 2030. Diagnostic applications are pivotal in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) market (March 07, 2024 09:42 ET| Source: Research and Markets).
ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS
ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity…).
These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics’ products in your territory.
ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.
ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures, and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.
ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).
For further information, please visit www.abldiagnostics.com
CONTACTS
ABL Diagnostics
Chalom Sayada
General manager
Tel.: +33 7 83 64 68 50
info@abldiagnostics.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics (www.abldiagnostics.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country.
