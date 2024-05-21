Maine State Harness Racing Commission Hearing

MAINE, May 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: May 28, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

Meeting description/purpose:

Public hearing for case #MSHRC 07-23

Join on Microsoft Teams

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Agenda (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: (207) 287-3221