Maine State Harness Racing Commission Hearing
MAINE, May 28 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: May 28, 2024
Start Time: 9:00 AM
Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine
Meeting description/purpose:
Public hearing for case #MSHRC 07-23
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Carol Gauthier
Phone: (207) 287-3221