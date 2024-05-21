Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine Happily Shares About Its Amazing Food & Dining Experience After Winning ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine pulls people everytime they cross their streets and there are many people who dine in the spot frequently. The restaurant is once again picked as one of the best Thai cuisines in Bakersfield, California by ThreeBestRatedⓇ, obviously because of the authentic taste they offer. Achieving all these with a very short experience in the field is something extraordinary. Upon receiving the award, the restaurant mentioned, “We are really grateful to earn our customers and these warming recognitions. It means a lot to us. We give our fullest efforts to bring a bright smile to the faces of our customers.” Additionally, Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine briefs about the amazing and dining experience & elegant food one can find only in this place,
Experience At Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine!
An elevated casual dining destination, Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine focuses more on providing the experience along with the mouth-watering dishes. They have worked on everything in the ambience from seating to customer service. All these are done to provide a top-notch dining experience to every person who dines in their place. They have also shaped their service to be more family-friendly to attract people for family get-togethers to celebrate or even enjoy a dinner out with everyone. They also offer meatless, oil-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free options for the preference of the people.
Here are some exclusive Thai varieties one can taste at Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine,
Pad Thai: It is actually the food that made Thai cuisine popular worldwide, it is made with thin rice noodles that are stir-fried with green onion, bean sprouts, tamarind sauce, egg, and a side of crushed peanuts.
Talay Thai: It is a kind of seafood blend that is filled with shrimp, scallops, mussels, squid, and fish stir-fried with chili pepper, basil, and hot chili sauce.
Crystal Salad(Yum Woon Sen): A simple yet delicious Thai variety made by mixing shrimp and onions in spicy lime dressing with glass noodles. It is a must try!
Smokin’ Seafood: If spice is the preference. Once can go for this dish as it is an assortment of sizzling fresh seafood with spicy red curry.
Chinese Eggplant Tempura: It is a tasty combination of golden crispy thin eggplant slices that are deep-fried and served with spicy mayo sauce.
Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango: An absolute signature Thai dessert! It is made of coconut milk and sugar with Thai sticky rice served along with ripe sweet mango to elevate the sweetness.
Here is a long note from one of the customers of Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine written on Yelp Reviews:
“DELICIOUS. Thai food with fresh ingredients and unapologetically authentic flavors. They do not try to dumb down the flavors here. Everything is cooked as authentically as it gets. How do I know? I came here three times in three days while in the area for work. Every time I came, I saw a lot of Asians customers and some were ordering in Thai. I got the papaya salad every time I came and it was delicious. I also tried the Tom yum soup, Tom kha soup, larb salad, blue elephant cha cha (fried fish filets), and naked shrimp appetizers. Every dish came out very good and fresh. Vegetables were crispy, fish was fresh and soups were steaming hot. I'd come here again the next time I am in town for work.
A bit of a warning: if you cannot take strong flavors or spice-make sure to tell the server when ordering.” said Gee P.
Yellow curry, red curry, green curry, panang curry, blue elephant cha cha, thai mongolian beef, orange chicken, spicy garlic shrimp, prik king, fresh ginger, cashew nut, spicy eggplant, spicy basil, chu-chee salmon, tom yum, wonton soup, orange mock chicken, pad thai, pad see-ew, blue elephant fried rice, crab cake, & calamari de Thai are some of the exclusive Thai dishes one can taste at Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine.
Treerat Lamurairat
Treerat Lamurairat
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
+1 661-833-8190
contact@blueelephantca.com
