Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine, The 2023 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Briefs The Specialty Of Authentic Thai Cuisine
EINPresswire.com/ -- It is always rare to find the best places in the United States to try different cuisines from various parts of the world. If there is any individual from Bakersfield, CA or those passing through looking for the best place to relish the real taste of Thai cuisine, it is definitely Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine. the place is also felicitated with the 2023 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for their delicious dishes based on Thai heritage.
“We as a team have never failed to give the real taste of Thai cuisine to every individual who walks into our place with excitement to try out a new dish. Additionally, we have always shaped our service to the ultimate preference of our beloved customers. All these put together, helped us grow as a prominent Thai cuisine in the area and ultimately win the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award!,” shared Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine while receiving the award.
Specialty Of Authentic Thai Cuisine
As any individual knows, Thai food comes from Thailand, the land of smiles! The cuisine is loved around the globe for its unique blend of sweet, salty, spicy, and sour along with aromatic seasonings and combinations. The cuisine is also known for the way the food is celebrated and presented. The appeal of the food will itself create the crave for an individual to try it out. The herbs included in the preparation along with the correct combination of healthy seasonings adds flavor to our dishes that will bring a smile to our customers’ faces.
Happy Customers
Marble Medrano, who recently dined at Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine reviews, “I have ordered from here a number of times this last year and the food has never disappointed. The employees give good recommendations and service. The duck I tried a while back was cooked to perfection. The seafood soup I had today had plenty of protein and flavor. The lunch specials are not only a good deal but they offer a variety of options. Overall it is a great little restaurant.”
Cecilia Swetland wrote “So glad that we stopped in the food was great and so was the service. We shared the pineapple fried rice with chicken and shrimp and it reminded us of the last time we were in Thailand. Also shared the Blue Elephant Cha Cha which was sole with vegetables in a millionaire sauce, it was exceptional.”
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine serves your taste buds with dishes like Red curry, yellow curry, green curry, panang curry, chu-chee salmon, tom yum, orange mock chicken, pad thai, spicy eggplant, crab cake, spicy basil, wonton soup, fresh ginger, pad see-ew, blue elephant fried rice, blue elephant cha cha, thai mongolian beef, orange chicken, spicy garlic shrimp, prik king, cashew nut, & calamari de Thai.
Treerat Lamurairat
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
