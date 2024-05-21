Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition Returns to India – The Powerhouse of Growth

The region's largest bitumen and base oil premier event will be held at the prestigious JW Marriott Sahar Hotel in Mumbai on September 5th, 2024

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the resounding success of the 4th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition in Dubai, held on April 29th at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, the upcoming Mumbai conference promises to be even more impactful. The Dubai event attracted over 450 participants from 25 countries, despite challenging weather conditions and geopolitical tensions, demonstrating the strong support and commitment of our AMEA friends and industry colleagues. It provided an excellent platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development, reinforcing Dubai's status as a key hub for the bitumen and base oil industries.

Petrosil's AMEA event venue has upgraded to the luxurious JW Marriott Sahar, offering even more space for networking and collaboration. Get ready to expand your connections and discover new business opportunities in style! Join us at the start of peak demand season for the India event, where top industry experts, influential leaders, and key stakeholders will gather. It is the perfect time to discuss market trends, share insights, and explore potential partnerships in the Bitumen and Base Oil industry. Don't miss out on this prime opportunity to make meaningful connections and drive your business forward!

The 9th AMEA Conference in Mumbai will continue this tradition of excellence. Organized by Petrosil, in strategic alliance with Bitumart, Base Oil Report, and Wax Report, the event will gather global participants from the bitumen, base oil, lubes, and wax industries. This co-located and integrated conference and exhibition will offer unparalleled opportunities for industry stakeholders to connect, share insights, and explore new business opportunities. Riaz Lawyer, Director of Petrosil, commented: "We are thrilled to bring the AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference back to India, a country that continues to show remarkable growth in these sectors. Our upgraded venue at the JW Marriott Sahar in Mumbai provides the perfect backdrop for meaningful connections and business opportunities. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss market trends, share insights, and explore potential partnerships."

India, recognized as a powerhouse of growth, has one of the fastest-growing bitumen and base oil markets in the world. The country’s road construction boom has propelled bitumen consumption to a 10-year peak. According to oil ministry data, sales of bitumen rose 10% to 8.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY24, driven by a surge in road construction ahead of the general election. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) constructed 12,349 km of national highways in 2023-24, compared to 10,331 km in the previous year. More than 40% of bitumen consumed in India is imported, with the country spending $1.3 billion on bitumen imports in FY24, an 8% increase from the previous year. Bitumen remains the preferred material for road building, despite the rise of concrete roads. Western India was the largest consumer of bitumen, while the East was the smallest.

India’s base oil and lubricants market is also experiencing rapid growth, driven by the expanding automotive and industrial sectors. This surge in demand has led to increased production and imports, positioning India as a significant player in the global base oil and lubricants industry. Petrosil’s conferences aim to support this growth by providing platforms for industry stakeholders to connect, share insights, and explore new opportunities.

AMEA India 2024 already has more than 20 early confirmed sponsors and the presence of top sponsors like Jey Oil, Pasargad Oil, Hormozan Oil, Kasra Bitumen, SEBCO Holding, Akam Bitumen, Riyoniz Bitumen, Grand Petroleum, Black Gold, Frontier Company, Meta Nation and Unka Sun adds significant value to the conferences. Petrosil AMEA Events also enjoy strong support and partnerships from marketing associates and media partners including Iran Bitumen Association, OPEX, Bitumenshop, The World of Petroleum and Bitumen Journal, and Pars Bitumen Digital.

Looking ahead, Petrosil plans to expand its reach by organizing conferences in key locations such as Dubai, Mumbai, and Bangkok. Additionally, Petrosil is exploring new destinations to enhance networking and deal-making opportunities, continuing their mission to drive growth and development in the bitumen and base oil industries.

For more information about the 9th AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and to register, please visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com.

