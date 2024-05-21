Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,676 in the last 365 days.

Car prices rise due to exchange rates

VIETNAM, May 21 - HÀ NỘI — Strong fluctuations in exchange rates have already caused problems for many industries recently, including the automobile sector.

When exchange rates increase, the cost of importing cars from foreign markets such as Japan, South Korea, the US and Europe also rises.

Importers have to pay more to buy cars and this cost is often passed onto consumers.

The listed prices of many Kia models such as Sonet, Carnival, Carens have risen by VNĐ5 - 20 million (US$205-$815) since the beginning of May.

Prices of Mazda's Mazda2, Mazda3, CX-3, CX-30, and CX-8 cars have also increased by VNĐ5-10 million each, depending on the model.

Before the exchange rate soared, a number of automobile companies had already increased prices but for many other reasons.

Firms explained away some cost increases due to rising prices of input components, affecting production costs.

The increase in imported car prices also creates competitive pressure for domestic automakers. Although domestically-produced vehicles are not directly affected by exchange rates, the price of imported raw materials to produce vehicles has also gone up, causing production costs to increase.

“With appropriate measures and timely adjustments, these negative impacts can be minimised, bringing stability and sustainable development to the Vietnamese automobile market, " said an auto industry expert to Kinh Doanh (VnBusiness) online magazine. "The Government and businesses need to co-ordinate closely to find effective solutions, helping the auto industry overcome difficulties and develop strongly in the future." — VNS

You just read:

Car prices rise due to exchange rates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more