Super Partners with Intero Real Estate Services to Provide Superior Home Warranties for Homebuyers
Greater Protection with a Seamless Experience Now Available in Bay Area
We are thrilled to partner with Super, as our collective expertise allows our agents to provide exceptional service to—and meet the dynamic needs of—their clients.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super, a leading provider of subscription care for the home, announces that it has partnered with Intero, one of the most admired and tech-forward real estate services companies in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. This partnership will provide Intero agents and their clients with superior home warranty options, including more coverage and better protection at a compelling price, delivered with the ease homeowners expect.
— Brian Crane, CEO of Intero
Since opening its first office in 2002, Intero has cultivated deep roots in Silicon Valley and throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, standing strong despite numerous market challenges.
“Our partnership with Intero marks an important milestone for Super in the Bay Area. Super is the only Silicon Valley technology company reinventing home warranty, and Bay Area homeowners expect the convenience of technology-driven solutions,” said Jorey Ramer, CEO of Super. “We are excited to partner with a brokerage whose clients appreciate a fresh approach towards a decades-old, legacy industry.”
“Intero continues to evolve to deliver unparalleled support, training and technology to agents and a personalized experience to every client,” said Brian Crane, CEO of Intero. “We are thrilled to partner with Super, as our collective expertise allows our agents to provide exceptional service to—and meet the dynamic needs of—their clients.”
One of the key features that sets Super apart is its focus on creating an "own like a renter" approach for homeowners. Unlike traditional providers, Super offers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond covering breakdowns. With Super’s powerful technology platform, homeowners can easily coordinate repairs, schedule appointments, and track the progress of their repairs—all through a simple and intuitive app. This end-to-end coordination ensures homeowners no longer have to manage repairs themselves, saving them time, effort, and stress. By investing in technology, Super provides a streamlined, worry-free experience for homeowners with more protection than traditional home warranty companies and fewer out-of-pocket costs.
The partnership launched in May, with Super’s home warranties available to over 1,900 Intero agents. Super is a preferred partner of HomeServices of America, Intero’s parent company and one of the nation’s largest providers of brokerage and related services.
About Intero
Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 19 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Western Nevada, and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network comprises 29 affiliates located in California, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.
About Super
Super was founded in 2015 with the mission to make caring for a home completely carefree. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home, including home warranties and home maintenance. We leverage data and technology to deliver high-quality, fast, and worry-free home repair and maintenance. Learn more at hellosuper.com.
Contacts:
Derek Overbey – Intero – a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate
(408) 342-8650 - doverbey@intero.com
Aimee Young
Super
aimee.young@hellosuper.com