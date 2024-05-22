Dr. Raymond A. Moody to present at Spiritual Awakenings International Online Conference 2024
Dr. Raymond Moody has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show several times, and the New York Times calls him "the father of the near-death experience."
Keynote Live Interview with Dr. Raymond Moody – Proof of Life After Life – What happens when we die?
The exciting interview with NY Times bestselling author, Dr. Raymond Moody, will be from 11:00 AM until noon Eastern Time, followed by fifteen minutes of live Questions and Answers with the audience.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five decades of studying Near-Death Experiences, Dr. Raymond Moody provides insights into some of life’s most pressing questions. In this powerful interview on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM EDT, Dr. Yvonne Kason, president of Spiritual Awakenings International, will speak with Dr. Moody live, online, at Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024. Dr. Moody will share highlights from his lifetime of personal and professional experiences, providing scientific proof of the existence of the Soul and that consciousness survives bodily death.
— President of Spiritual Awakenings International, Dr. Yvonne Kason
In Proof of Life After Life, Dr. Moody and coauthor Paul Perry reveal that consciousness survives after the death of the body. Featuring in-depth case studies, the latest research, and eye-opening interviews with experts, Proof explores everything from common paranormal signs to shared-death experiences and much more.
Raymond Moody, M.D., Ph.D. is the bestselling author of eleven books that have sold over 20 million copies. In his groundbreaking work, Life After Life, Dr. Moody both coined and defined the term “Near-Death Experience.” This book helped change the way we view death and dying and has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. The New York Times calls Dr. Moody "the father of the near-death experience." Dr. Moody’s latest book, Proof of Life After Life, features his latest research and includes his own personal “Shared-Death Experience.”
Dr. Yvonne Kason, president of Spiritual Awakenings International, says that "The Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2024 will be held online, live via Zoom on Saturday & Sunday, June 8-9, and is free to the public. The exciting interview with Dr. Moody will be followed by live Questions and Answers with the audience." The conference will feature 40 outstanding international speakers from 14 countries. The theme is “Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness.” Presentations will include all types of Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs): Mystical Experiences, Near-Death Experiences, Kundalini Awakenings, After-Death Communications, End-of-Life Experiences, Shared Crossings, and more.
As a frequent television guest, Dr. Moody has enlightened and entertained audiences all over the world with his wisdom and charm, for over three decades. He has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show three times, as well as on hundreds of other local and nationally syndicated programs such as MSNBC: Grief Recovery, Today, ABC's Turning Point, and hundreds more. He is the recipient of many awards including the World Humanitarian Award and a bronze medal in the Human Relations category at the New York Film Festival for the movie version of Life After Life. Dr. Moody has been recognized for his pioneering work on Near-Death Experiences as an Honoree for the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor.
