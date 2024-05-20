USS Warrior Departs Hakodate, Japan, Following Scheduled Port Visit

Warrior arrived in Hakodate on May 15 to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Commodore Matthew Perry's visit to Hakodate.

“It was an honor and a privilege to visit a city that is so representative of the underlying history of U.S.-Japan relations,” said Lt. Cmdr. Robert Squires, Warrior’s commanding officer. “I’m sure our Sailors were extremely appreciative to visit sites throughout the city that not only relish the beginning of our strong partnership with the nation of Japan, but also embody our continued mutual commitment to each other.”

Perry’s visit on May 17, 1854, ushered in a new era of relations between the United States and Japan.

During the port visit, Warrior Sailors participated in a ceremony at Hakodate Foreign General Cemetery in remembrance of George Remick and James Wolfe, two U.S. Navy Sailors who served under Perry and died in Hakodate in 1854 due to illness.

“The cemetery where Commodore Perry’s Sailors are buried was a very respected place, I could tell that they were very well cared about by the way it is being kept up,” stated Quartermaster Seaman Kaleem Perkins, assigned to Warrior. “Hakodate itself is an amazing city, and the people of Hakodate are wonderful! I would be very grateful to come back again!”

Sailors also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Perry Square, where a statue of Perry stands to commemorate the 150th anniversary of his arrival on the shores of Hakodate.

Warrior, assigned to Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 (MCMRON 7), Task Force 76/3 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7, is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan in the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility conducting mine countermeasure operations to support preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

