SANS Institute Hails Vorlon as Impressive Solution for Third-Party API Security
SANS Institute Hails Vorlon as Impressive Solution for Third-Party API Security Visibility, Compliance, Threat Detection and Response
Vorlon is an impressive platform that provides much needed security visibility to organizations using third-party apps and their APIs, while at the same time providing real-time monitoring and alerts.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vorlon, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in third-party API security for enterprise organizations, announces that the SANS Institute has released its First Look report on Vorlon, hailing the third-party API security platform as an impressive solution for enterprise data security visibility, compliance, and threat detection and response. The comprehensive review by DFIR expert and SANS Analyst Jason Jordaan emphasizes Vorlon's proactive security measures, user-friendly interface, and robust monitoring capabilities.
— Jason Jordaan, SANS Institute
As highlighted in the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, "Last year, 15% of breaches involved a third party, including data custodians, third-party software vulnerabilities, and other direct or indirect supply chain issues. This metric—new for the 2024 DBIR — shows a 68% increase from the previous period described in the 2023 DBIR." (Source) This alarming trend highlights just how crucial robust third-party API security solutions like Vorlon have become.
Organizations increasingly rely on third-party services to round out their information systems architecture, typically connecting them to one another through APIs. These integrations, while beneficial, also introduce significant security risks. Vorlon addresses these risks head-on, enabling organizations to protect their data in motion between connected applications and maintaining compliance with various regulations.
"There are three core areas where Vorlon really shines: compliance and data protection, visibility into third-party APIs, and threat detection and incident response," notes Jason Jordaan in the SANS First Look report.
Vorlon stands out with its ability to identify thousands of third-parties consuming the enterprise’s data in business-critical applications, with the list continuously expanding. Its intuitive implementation takes only minutes to set up an observation and allows users to easily select and authorize applications for monitoring, enabling Vorlon to observe and analyze app communications, data usage, and potential security threats.
“Vorlon is an impressive platform that provides much needed security visibility to organizations using third-party apps and their APIs, while at the same time providing real-time monitoring and alerts. It provides so many useful features,” highlights the SANS report.
Key Features of Vorlon
1. Continuous visibility and near real-time detection and identification of your data in motion between third-party apps.
2. Enhanced threat intelligence to assist with investigating early indicators of compromise.
3. Remediation capabilities natively built into Vorlon as well as integrations with your ITSM, SIEM, and SOAR technologies.
4. Data privacy-based machine learning for identifying sensitive data shared between applications that can lead to compliance violations.
5. Behavioral alerts designed to detect and identify early indicators of compromise of legitimate credentials from otherwise properly configured systems.
Benefits for Organizations
Vorlon empowers organizations to make informed risk management decisions by providing clear insights into compliance standards and risk scoring for each app. Its real-time monitoring capabilities allow organizations to stay updated on data usage and potential threats, enhancing their overall security posture.
"Vorlon does an impressive job of detecting potential threats related to third-party apps based on developed rules and behavioral anomalies," the SANS report states.
Download the full SANS First Look report at https://go.vorlonsecurity.com/sans-first-look. You can also register to attend a live webinar hosted by SANS and Vorlon on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 1:00 PM Eastern to learn more and for a live demo. https://www.sans.org/webcasts/third-party-api-security-with-vorlon/
Alex Yakubov
Vorlon
+1 415-649-5462
press@vorlonsecurity.com
Vorlon: Explaining the Challenge of Third-Party APIs