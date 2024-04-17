Vorlon Raises Series A from Accel with $15.7 Million Total in Funding for Proactive Third-Party API Security
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vorlon, the leading platform for comprehensive third-party API security, today announced it has raised $15.7 million in capital to further its efforts to help CISOs and their security teams proactively secure the third-party APIs their organization consumes. Accel, who also led Vorlon’s seed funding round, leads this Series A round with additional support from Shield Capital and others.
Large organizations are increasingly relying on third-party vendors’ applications and services to drive efficiency within their businesses. App-to-app communication now represents over 80% of internet traffic (Source: Akamai), and the third-party APIs an org consumes pose a great security risk — usually by granting over-permissive access to sensitive data. Vorlon enables Enterprises to proactively manage their third-party API attack surface with AI-driven detection, enhanced threat intelligence, and remediation capabilities.
Accel and Shield Capital are joined by several notable cybersecurity investors, including Demisto co-founders Slavik Markovich, Rishi Bhargava, Dan Sarel, and Guy Rinat, who worked closely with Vorlon’s co-founders at Demisto before being acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $560 million in 2019. D.J. Patil (former Chief Data Scientist of the U.S.), Nir Polak (cybersecurity investor and former CEO of Exabeam), and Paul Cheesborough (CTO of Fox Corporation) are also notable Vorlon investors.
“Third-party API security is a massive gap in cybersecurity,” said Amir Khayat, CEO and Co-Founder of Vorlon. “Since our launch in February of this year, we’ve seen incredibly high demand for the platform from security teams around the world, so we are beyond grateful to our funding partners for supporting our efforts to expand our business.”
“In many cases, organizations won’t find out about a vendor's data breach until months after the fact,” said Steve Loughlin, Partner at Accel. “Vorlon’s ability to reduce the timeline between threat detection and remediation to minutes is what makes this technology so powerful. Accel is excited to continue our support for Amir, Amichay, and the team at Vorlon as they grow.”
“Vorlon’s innovative approach to securing third-party APIs addresses a critical gap in the current cybersecurity infrastructure,” said Raj Shah, Managing Partner at Shield Capital. “We’re proud to be supporting Vorlon and their efforts to safeguard the digital assets that power the global economy and secure critical infrastructure.”
Vorlon is hiring in all departments as they seek to support the demand for their platform from security teams at enterprises and large public organizations. For more information or to receive a demo, please visit vorlonsecurity.com.
Vorlon: Explaining the Challenge of Third-Party APIs