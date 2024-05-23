Twin Cities R!SE Announces New Personal Empowerment Training to Transform Business Teams

TCR's Empowerment Institute introduces an expanded suite of Emotional Intelligence courses, unlocking a proven pathway to an empowered, future-ready workforce.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal year for workforce development, Twin Cities R!SE (TCR) has demonstrated substantial success through its Personal Empowerment Training, TCR's signature brand of Emotional Intelligence training, positively impacting 1,453 individuals. As businesses continue to face challenges in employee retention and productivity, TCR’s Empowerment Institute offers a compelling solution with its expanded suite of training courses aimed at fostering a resilient, empowered workforce.

Achievements & Impact - The following groups most recently completed Personal Empowerment Training:

· Building Strong Communities Program: 105 participants trained for high-wage construction roles, significantly addressing Minnesota's employment gaps.

· Dunwoody Collaboration: 250 participants enhanced with critical skills, contributing to the robust growth and sustainability of local industries.

Core Training Focus

TCR’s training programs are centered around Emotional Intelligence, crucial for:

· Enhancing participants' self-worth and self-confidence.

· Improving behavioral skills through over 40 Emotional Intelligence concepts.

· Transforming employees into their “best selves,” optimizing their performance both in the workplace and beyond.

Mental Health Enhancement:

· Recognizing the rising mental health challenges, our training plays a crucial role in improving overall well-being, leading to enhanced workplace outcomes and personal life satisfaction.

Insights from Leadership:

· Emma Corrie, President and CEO: "Investing in our training programs not only addresses workforce challenges but also creates an empowered work culture resulting in increased engagement, improved productivity, and higher retention. It's a strategic move for any business looking to enhance team dynamics and performance.”

Testimonials

Upon completing Personal Empowerment Training, one individual shared her transformative experience:

· "This training completely transformed my life, improving my professional performance and personal relationships, and significantly boosting my mental well-being."

Community Contribution & Program Benefits

· Investment Impact: Your investment not only elevates your team but also contributes to community growth. Funds are reinvested to expand career training, empowering more individuals.

· Consistent Empowerment: Each career training participant also undergoes Empowerment Training, ensuring a consistently skilled and ready workforce.

Training Options & Accessibility

· Curriculum: Available both in-person and online, adaptable to meet diverse organizational needs and includes a Learning Management System and L.I.V.E. 24/7 mobile app.

We’re Inviting Organizations to Enroll in our new Professional Development Series:

· Evolving Through Change

· Activating Mindfulness

· Empowering Belief Systems

· Inspiring Leadership

About Twin Cities R!SE and the Empowerment Institute:

Twin Cities R!SE is dedicated to assisting individuals in overcoming poverty and achieving stable, long-term employment. Our Empowerment Institute extends this impact by fostering an empowered culture in businesses, schools, and nonprofits.

For more information, visit our website here.