MacKenzie Scott Gifts Twin Cities R!SE $3M, Empowering Those Facing Socio-Economic Challenges Into Meaningful Careers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Cities R!SE (TCR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of those impacted by racial or socioeconomic barriers through personal empowerment, career training and meaningful employment, has received its largest ever donation of $3 million from global philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Emma Corrie, President and CEO of Twin Cities R!SE, expressed profound gratitude for Scott's generosity, stating, "We are humbled and inspired by MacKenzie Scott and her unwavering dedication to supporting organizations that make a real difference in people's lives. This historic gift will allow us to accelerate our ambitious strategic plan, enabling us to empower more adults and youth facing formidable obstacles, by providing both the internal and external skills necessary to attain and retain meaningful, career track jobs with sustaining wages."

Donzel Leggett, Board Chair, emphasized the significance of this donation in recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of program participants, "For over three decades, Twin Cities R!SE has been privileged to support countless individuals, and their families, overcome challenges and achieve personal and professional success. Scott's generous gift amplifies and honors these achievements, inspiring us to continue our mission with renewed vigor and determination."

In 2023, TCR program graduates saw an average increase of $29,000 annually in their postprogram wages and a 10-year average retention rate of 69% as compared to the 38% national average. “This extraordinary gift affirms the vital work of Twin Cities R!SE, our relentless focus on working with those in generational poverty with an emphasis on retention and our return on investment discipline benefitting all stakeholders”, said Steve Rothschild, founder of Twin Cities R!SE.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Anne Pole, Director of Development, Twin Cities R!SE,

763-498-9017, apole@twincitiesrise.org

About Twin Cities R!SE

Twin Cities R!SE (TCR) is a nonprofit organization, located in North Minneapolis, dedicated to empowering individuals with significant barriers to securing well-paying jobs. Founded 30 years ago, TCR has provided personal empowerment to build core value; comprehensive job training addressing employers’ workforce needs; coaching and support services to help individuals overcome obstacles and achieve financial independence through employment success.

Learn more at www.twincitiesrise.org.