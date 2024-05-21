Submit Release
"Not I" by Samuel Beckett, Directed and Performed by Jeni Jones, to Debut at Hollywood Fringe

A New Beckett Experience Directed and Performed by Jeni Jones

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeni Jones is set to direct and star in a new production of Samuel Beckett’s "Not I” at the Hudson Theatre.

Samuel Beckett’s play "Not I" delves into the depths of human consciousness, exploring themes of identity, isolation, justice, and existentialism. Set against the backdrop of darkness, the play is a roughly ten minute rapid fire monologue spewed by “Mouth,” played by Jeni Jones, who vehemently refuses to relinquish third person.

Jeni has previously directed plays by Samuel Beckett, including “Waiting for Godot” and “Krapp’s Last Tape.” Known for her award-winning work in film and theatre, she is also an underground rapper.

Produced by Fed by Fire Productions and with assistant direction by Megan Stone, Samuel Beckett's "Not I" opens at the Hudson Theater on June 8th, 2024 for a limited engagement. It plays on a special double bill with Shawn Overton's “Fibonacci Ascending” starring Sylvia Loehndorf and also directed by Jeni Jones.

Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience a new incarnation of Samuel Beckett’s challenging theatrical masterpiece.

"Not I" by Samuel Beckett is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

For tickets and more information, visit:
https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10753

For media inquiries, please contact:

Plank Productions
Fed by Fire Productions
+1 949-887-8160
Plankprodcompany@gmail.com
