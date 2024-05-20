Transportation Commission awards $13.35 million in contracts in May

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $13.35 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its May 16 regular business meeting.

A $6.85 million bid was awarded to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, structure work, traffic control, chip seal, grading, erosion control, milling and guardrail work on Wyoming Highway 95 north of Glenrock. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded a more than $1.77 million bid to Cowley-based Wilson Bros. Construction Inc. for a spot slope flattening project involving grading, stormwater drainage work, fencing, traffic control, erosion control and aggregate surfacing work on approximately 7.5 miles of US Highway 310 in Big Horn and Park Counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Wilson Bros. Construction was also awarded a $1.51 million bid for a culvert project involving stormwater drainage work, traffic control and grading at various locations between Buffalo and Gillette in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. was awarded a $1.48 million bid for an access lane project involving concrete paving, grading, electrical work, traffic control, signage work, structure work, fencing and aggregate fencing at the Kemmerer Port of Entry on US Highway 30. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.

All but one of the projects awarded by the Transportation Commission this month are funded primarily with federal dollars. Funded primarily with state dollars, the commission awarded a nearly $1.74 million bid to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control guardrail work and asphalt paving at various locations within Lincoln and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.