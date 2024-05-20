Governor to attend White House State Dinner for President of Kenya 

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to New York City and Washington, D.C. for official events this week.

On Wednesday, the governor is invited to participate in a panel discussion on “Sustainable Investments for a Clean Energy Future” with Earth Day Co-Founder Steven Haft at the Smart City Expo USA in New York City.

On Thursday, Governor Lujan Grisham will attend a State Dinner at the White House at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The dinner is in honor of His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Her Excellency Rachel Ruto.

The governor is scheduled to return to New Mexico on Friday.