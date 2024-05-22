Tom Sawyer Software Announces Release of Perspectives 13.0 - Increased Insight and Efficiency in Data Exploration
Perspectives 13.0 represents a significant leap forward in our ongoing commitment to simplifying the complex.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.0.0. This new release is focused on improved ease of use, streamlined data exploration, and performance upgrades.
With Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.0.0, users are empowered to extract valuable insights and explore data with unprecedented efficiency. This release also includes a modernized interface and robust security upgrades.
“Perspectives 13.0 represents a significant leap forward in our ongoing commitment to simplifying the complex," said Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. "This release not only enhances the aesthetics and functionality of Perspectives applications but also empowers users to effortlessly navigate and analyze their data with our state-of-the-art graph platform. We believe this version will set a new standard in graph visualization and analysis, helping our customers achieve unmatched efficiency and insight.”
Key benefits of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.0.0 include:
Modernized Interface and Enhanced Usability: Perspectives applications have a new modern look-and-feel, with the new React-based web client framework that redefines the way you build and enhance web applications. The release includes native React table, tree, and inspector views, as well as toolbars, dialogs, context menus, and tab panels. Drawing, chart, map, and timeline views provide a React wrapper for seamless integration. For developers, enhancements in the Generate Web Application Code feature now facilitate an easier, more streamlined deployment process with added support for React application development.
Enhanced Data Exploration and Analytics Capabilities: Perspectives 13.0 simplifies the discovery of insights without the need for deep technical knowledge in query languages like Gremlin or Cypher. The enhanced Pattern Matching Query Builder leverages intuitive graph visualizations, allowing users to explore and identify graph patterns effortlessly. Similarly, the improved Load Neighbors feature further eases the exploration of data through user-friendly graph visualizations. This release also introduces the new Augmented Centrality analysis algorithm, which allows users to pinpoint crucial relationships and influential elements within complex networks with ease. This innovative tool interprets input from the Designer and highlights key nodes and edges, aiding in the effective analysis of complex data structures.
Robust Data Management and Security: This release upgrades your database experience with Resource Description Framework (RDF) commit. Perspectives RDF integrator now supports CRUD operations for increased data management efficiency and flexibility. Perspectives 13.0 also integrates the latest frameworks with support for Spring 6 and Java 17, ensuring that applications are built on the most secure and modern frameworks.
Performance and Productivity Enhancements: The release brings with it significant performance improvements across Perspectives Designer, web previewer, and applications, resulting in faster load times, smoother transitions, and a more responsive interface. Developers will find the incremental loading of data during application previews particularly beneficial, making visualizations quicker and more efficient during the development process.
With these enhancements and more, Tom Sawyer Software continues its commitment to ease of use, performance, and security with a focus on providing our customers with an experience they expect from a leading software provider.
To learn more about Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.0.0 and its advanced capabilities, watch a video preview or request a live demo or free trial today.
About Tom Sawyer Software
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.0 Preview