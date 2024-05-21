Ryan’s Last Hope: A Young Austin Man with a Once Promising Future Seeks Help to Overcome Fentanyl Addiction

Ryan Thimmig, a 31-year-old Austin man whose once-promising future was derailed by fentanyl addiction, seeks help on his journey toward recovery. Ryan’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign, (https://gofund.me/caa64492), to offer him a second chance.

Ryan is pictured with his dog, Happy, who was his companion while he lived on the streets of Austin. Ryan's family is turning to the public to help fund his detox and rehabilitation program and support his journey to return to a productive life.