Veer Aims To Transform The Light Electric Vehicle Industry With Its Next-Gen Drivetrains

Veer, (https://www.veercycle.com/), a pioneering San Francisco-based company, is driven to impact the eBike and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) industry with its next-gen drivetrains.

Harnessing the strength of carbon fiber drivetrains and innovative drive systems, Veer is striving to replace age-old chain drives and gearbox transmissions with its Shift Drive system, which makes LEVs significantly more affordable and efficient.