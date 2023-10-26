Veer Aims To Transform The Light Electric Vehicle Industry With Its Next-Gen Drivetrains
Seeking to make Light Electric Vehicles more efficient, affordable, and reliable drives Veer's forward-thinking vision and missionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veer, (https://www.veercycle.com/), a pioneering San Francisco-based company, is driven to impact the eBike and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) industry with its next-gen drivetrains. Harnessing the strength of carbon fiber drivetrains and innovative drive systems, Veer is striving to replace age-old chain drives and gearbox transmissions, aiming to modernize LEVs as cities race towards electrified transportation.
Fueled by its mission to combat climate change, Veer seeks to accelerate the adoption of LEV usage for local transportation. The company has identified existing challenges with LEVs; they need to have more range, more power, and be more affordable. Veer offers innovative solutions, especially its Shift Drive system, which makes LEVs significantly more affordable and efficient.
Veer's recent partnership with Phatfour, (https://www.phatfour.com/en-GB ), a Dutch-based eBike brand, and the unveiling of its Super Belt and Xpert Drive product lines at Eurobike emphasize the company’s progressive trajectory. Veer is also in the process of developing its patented Shift system, a 2-speed shifting mechanism set to redefine LEV efficiency.
Veer also recently launched a StartEngine campaign, (https://www.startengine.com/offering/veer), to accelerate the launch of the company’s Shift Drive.
"The technology used in LEVs today is antiquated, rooted in designs over 140 years old," said Sean Hacking, founder and chief technical officer of Veer. "Our Shift Drive System eliminates the need for traditional chain systems and gearboxes, which not only have higher costs but also demand regular maintenance. Our system allows for seamless and efficient shifting on traditionally single-speed drives, ensuring optimal motor performance across various speeds."
Many LEVs, like eScooters and eMotorcycles, do not have a method to change gears, causing the electric drive system to have trouble operating at the most efficient speed, limiting range and performance. Development and integration of new technologies into different vehicle designs is difficult and expensive, holding back the entire industry. Veer’s technologies are innovated specifically for LEVs and ease of integration into the vehicles. Their initial innovation, Split Belt™, was the first spliced belt drive that allowed eBikes to adopt the benefits of low maintenance and durability of belt drives with the installation ease of a chain.
Highlighting the company's market advances, Hacking noted, "The LEV industry is experiencing rapid growth and is prime for fresh innovation. Every LEV using a chain drive is part of our target. We are focused on delivering a more reliable, cost-effective, and safer drivetrain system that aligns with our vision of a sustainable future."
Statistics reveal a promising opportunity for Veer in the LEV market. By 2027, the worldwide bicycle market is projected to surge to $147.24 billion, according to a recent Fortune Business Insights report. Additionally, the electric bike market, valued at $28.87 billion in 2023, is expected to hit $52.59 billion by 2028 as highlighted in a recent Mordor Intelligence report.
For users, the benefits of Veer's Shift Belt Drive system are many-fold, ranging from increased efficiency, reduced maintenance, increased durability, cleaner usage, smoother performance, and lighter weight. Above all, the Shift system allows LEVs to use smaller motors and batteries, decreasing the overall cost of vehicles so they are more accessible to the public.
"We've received overwhelming feedback from our customers, many of whom emphasize the longevity and durability of our belt drives, especially when compared to chains. The zero-maintenance aspect is a game-changer for daily commuters, and the ride quality is unparalleled," explained Kelly Burr, CEO of Veer.
Veer's inception traces back to Hacking's passion for bikes and engineering. A life-altering accident in Taiwan due to a snapped chain in heavy traffic compelled him to explore more reliable drivetrain alternatives. The result was Veer's first product, the Split Belt.
“I thought that there must be a better, more reliable drivetrain available,” Hacking recalled. “This was not the first time I had a mechanical failure that caused an accident, but I wanted to make sure it was the last.
Burr, reflecting on the company's DNA and future, commented, "With over 40 years in the bike business, I have aimed to fuse my love of riding with a vision tailored to customer needs. Our recent partnerships, product launches, and StartEngine campaign launch underline our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the LEV space."
Burr also added, “Veer’s team has a lifelong passion for cycling, and believes LEVs can help fight global warming and change the world for the better. We rely upon that passion and expertise in the pursuit of not only growing the company but the expansion of our product offerings. Our new Superbelt line opens the door to higher-powered eBikes and cargo bikes that need the ultimate in durability and reliability. This is a massively growing market for commercial applications as more delivery companies are using e-cargo bikes for ‘last-mile’ deliveries.”
Veer’s team has never lost sight of their company’s larger goals of benefiting the environment and improving lives.
“When I get stuck in gridlock, I can’t help but dream about a future where people can get around quickly, easily, and healthily in their community. We see this happen in cities all around the world - when they transition from car-centric transportation to smaller, cleaner alternative vehicles - it creates a happier and healthier way of life,” Hacking added.
ABOUT VEER
Veer, rooted in innovation, seeks to democratize access to belt drives and electric mobility. Their unparalleled next-gen drivetrain solutions position them at the forefront of the LEV industry. Veer's mission goes beyond business – it's about championing the shift towards sustainable, local transportation, and benefiting the environment. For more information, please visit www.veercycle.com. You can also check out its Start Engine campaign, https://www.startengine.com/offering/veer.
