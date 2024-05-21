Hawaiian Bros Takes #26 Spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers List

Hawaiian Bros Logo Hawaiian Bros Island Grill St. Joseph, MO Hawaiian Bros Plate Lunch

Hawaiian Bros has once again proven its success in the fast casual dining industry, taking the #26 spot on the 2024 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service restaurant concept has once again proven its success and popularity in the fast casual dining industry by taking the #26 spot on the 2024 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. This marks a significant jump from their #66 spot on the same list in 2023.

In its 18th year, the Top 100 recognizes the top 75 brands as well as 25 executives leading the fast casual restaurant industry. The list, compiled by Networld Media Group, recognizes growth and sales accomplishments, and honors menu trendsetters as well as brands incorporating technology to enhance the customer experience.

Hawaiian Bros has experienced significant growth since 2020, due to its unique positioning in the restaurant industry and its attractive franchise opportunity. The island-inspired plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve ®. The brand's simple menu delivers efficiencies in supply chain management and ensures an impressive 30-second speed of service standard at the drive-thru windows.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top 100 movers and shakers in the fast casual industry," said, Grant Kreutzer, VP of Franchise Development at Hawaiian Bros. "We are excited to continue growing and bringing this delicious and unique concept to more communities across the country."

The brand's expansion strategy places a strong emphasis on franchise growth, capitalizing on the expertise of medium to large-sized multi-unit franchisees with a wealth of experience in local market restaurant operations and development. This approach underscores the brand's commitment to leveraging the skills and expertise of seasoned franchisees for successful and sustainable expansion. Since March 2023, the brand has signed 8 development agreements with multi-unit franchisees to develop and open more than 150 restaurants across more than 20 markets in 10 states.

For more information or to see the entire list, visit: https://www.fastcasual.com/resources/2024-fast-casual-top-100-movers-shakers/.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises 55 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024, recruiting multi-unit franchise developers in select midwestern, mountain, southeast, and Florida markets.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more. Visit HawaiianBros.com/franchise for more information.