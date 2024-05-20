FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Darke, Delaware and Miami Counties

COLUMBUS – Temporary FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in Darke, Delaware and Miami counties to help residents kickstart their recovery after the March 14 tornadoes.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The temporary centers are open at the following locations, days and hours:

Darke County Emergency Management

5183 County Home Rd.

Greenville, OH 45331

Hours: Mon. May 20 - Fri. May 24, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This center will close Friday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Sunbury United Methodist Church

100 W. Cherry St.

Sunbury, OH 43074

Hours: Mon. May 20 – Thurs. May 23, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This center will close Thursday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Bradford Public Library

138 E. Main St.

Bradford, OH 45308

Hours: Mon. May 20 –Tues. May 21, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

CLOSED: Wed. May 22

Thurs. May 23 – Sat. May 25, 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. This center will close Saturday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.