Announcing Upcoming Workshop on Accessory Dwelling Units ("ADU")
Accessory Dwelling Units ("ADU"). Until recently, a house with a garage was just a house with a garage. But with passage of Senate Bills 9 and 10, investors can now construct 2-3-4 units on their land for more rental income. (And 10 units if the property is near a transportation hub.) To learn more about these incredible new opportunities, be sure to attend the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association meeting on Thursday night, June 13, 2024 (6:30 to 9:30 pm).
Special Guest Speaker. Seth Phillips is the founder of “ADU Gold” and is considered “California’s Leading Expert on ADUs.” Seth has been a licensed broker/agent for over 30 years. He brings 13 years of real estate development expertise, having renovated over 1,200 homes. Plus, he is the founder of “The ADU Development” group with over 730 members. Join Seth (“Mr. ADU”) as he discusses the benefits of Senate Bills 9 and 10, and how investors can easily improve rental income by building more units on the property.
Seth will be covering this new law that allows property owners to add up to three rental units to their single-family residence. That's right! State law now allows property owners to increase the number of rental units on the property with very few restrictions. Under the “ADU Law,” property owners may add three new rental units (in addition to existing SFR) regardless of square footage. This legislation gives real estate investors a new tool to create much-needed housing while at the same time creating great opportunities to accumulate new wealth by “optimizing an asset.” At Seth’s presentation, investors will learn how to…
* Convert garages, laundry and storage rooms into ADUs.
* Double, triple, or more, multi-family rental income.
* Learn how Senate Bills 9 and 10 helps investors create income.
* Generate income with triplexes and four-plexes.
* Learn the “step-by-step ADU process.”
* Construct ADUs for any property.
Date: Thursday night, June 13, 2024, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National & Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Parking. Street parking, metered and free. There are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman.
Free Admission: Admission to our monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Seth Phillips flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
LAC-REIA. Founded in 1996, Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Celebrating 28 years, the Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.
