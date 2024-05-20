Keystone Expands Operations in San Mateo and Santa Cruz with acquisition of The Manor Association
With more than 200 communities managed out of San Mateo and Santa Cuz combined, this acquisition will provide great opportunities in the burgeoning Northern California market.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Keystone, one of the fastest-growing Community Management companies in North America, is expanding its Northern California operations with the acquisition of The Manor Association.
— Cary Treff, Keystone CEO
Prior to the acquisition, both The Manor and Keystone leadership were very deliberate in ensuring their similar cultures of high-quality service and “customer-first” ethos continued The Manor’s 51-year legacy in the Bay area. Keystone brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to community management. This partnership, while resulting in Keystone acquiring Manor, is a testament to the shared values and commitment to maintaining Manor’s long, successful operating philosophy which began 50 years ago.
“Keystone’s vision of improving people’s lives beyond expectations will expand to 235 communities throughout the Bay Area,” said Keystone CEO Cary Treff. “With more than 100 communities managed out of San Mateo and more than 100 managed out of Santa Cuz, this acquisition will provide great opportunities for us in the Northern California market as well as advancement for our current and future Keystone team members.”
“Culture was very important to me as I looked for a partner to continue The Manor’s legacy. Both Keystone and Manor recognize that our success has been built on cultivating local relationships and understanding the unique needs of each community we serve. I along with my team of 70 staff members are thrilled and excited to be part of the Keystone team,” said Manor owner Brian Campisi. “I will remain on to lead the Northern California market and focus on both new growth and client retention.”
Northern California is prime for growth opportunities and The Manor and Keystone teams have been thrilled to see the support of several developers who are building new communities in the Bay Area. Keystone’s track record of providing exceptional service to exclusive communities provides unparalleled opportunities for growth.
“We would not be able to pursue these types of acquisitions if it weren’t for the performance and service we get every day from our community management team,” said Treff. “We have the best team members in the community management field and they challenge each other to push for greatness. This gives us the opportunity to bring these successes to new communities in other areas of the state and nation.”
This is Keystone’s seventh acquisition in five years following Progressive Community Management in Southern California in 2019, Maximum Property Management in Aurora Colorado in 2021, Pilot Property Management in Encinitas and AMI in Boise Idaho in 2022, and Curtis Property Management in Carlsbad California and Vista Management in Westminster Colorado in 2023. Keystone continues to explore other opportunities of expansion throughout the west.
Keystone specializes in the management of common interest developments in Southern California, now managing over 150,000 units in master-planned, condominium, townhome, and single-family home, mixed-use and commercial common interest developments. Keystone’s clients receive superior community association services and is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) in Southern California, certified through Community Association Institute. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Keystone also maintains offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, Ontario, Temecula, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Boise Idaho, and Aurora and Westminster Colorado
