Jacksonville Criminal Defense Attorneys at Monroe Law Firm Named 2024 Elite Lawyers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monroe Law Firm, one of Florida’s most awarded criminal and DUI defense firms, is proud to announce the firm has been named an Elite Lawyer law firm for 2024. The attorneys who have been recognized with the Elite Lawyer award are D. Scott Monroe, Finley Williams, and Olivia Bergert. Elite Lawyer is a highly esteemed legal directory that acknowledges the outstanding performance of attorneys and law firms nationwide. When an attorney or law firm is recognized as an Elite Lawyer, clients can feel confident that their representation will be of the utmost quality and reliability.

With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and client advocacy, the Monroe Law Firm stands out as a leading law practice in Jacksonville and the greater Northeast Florida region. Led by the award-winning attorney D. Scott Monroe, the firm provides top-notch representation and has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional client results. The firm provides customized defense strategies to match unique situations. Its clients know that they are more than just a case; they are human beings with goals and aspirations. The Monroe Law Firm works to safeguard clients' rights and freedoms.

While the trio of lawyers at the Monroe Law Firm all practice criminal defense, they each bring unique skills and qualifications to the table. Founding Attorney D. Scott Monroe has been recognized as a top-ten DUI attorney in Florida who has never lost a case at trial. Meanwhile, Senior Associate Finley Williams is the youngest attorney in Florida history to achieve Board Certification in Criminal Law. Finally, Associate Attorney Olivia Bergert excelled in law school to the point where she prosecuted a jury trial while still a law student, catapulting her rise to the State Attorney’s Office at age 25. With their unique talents and knowledge of the law, the attorneys at Monroe Law Firm are committed to exceeding client expectations.

Elite Lawyer is a recognition given to lawyers and law firms who have undergone a thorough selection and screening process and have been found to possess exceptional capability and proficiency in their areas of practice. Clients can trust Elite Lawyer law firms to provide them with clear information about their situations and legal options while going above and beyond to serve their needs.

About Monroe Law Firm

Monroe Law Firm is a respected criminal defense law firm based in Jacksonville, Florida. Monroe Law Firm defends clients facing charges related to drugs, theft, violent crimes, and more.

