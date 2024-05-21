ICE Selects KCI-Acuity to Continue Supporting Systems

IT Services Provider will Modernize Systems for Inspections and Auditing at Detention Facilities

RESTON, VA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KCI-Acuity, LLC announced that they have been reengaged by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to sustain and modernize systems used for inspections and auditing at ICE Detention Facilities.

KCI-Acuity personnel will support the Office of Detention Oversight (ODO) and the External Reviews and Analysis Unit (ERAU) by maintaining and improving the ODO Inspection Modernization System (IMS) and the ERAU Audit Management and Reporting System (AMRS). Both IMS and AMRS use Microsoft Dynamics 365 software, configured for ICE. KCI-Acuity will maintain the systems, implement additional features, and improve workflows.

KCI-Acuity, LLC, is a joint venture between Kalani Consulting, an information technology services company, and Acuity, Inc., a leading technology consulting firm serving the federal government.

“We are proud to keep supporting the ICE mission,” said Oksana Fiedler, VP, National Security at Acuity. “Over the course of this contract, we will continue to leverage our technological expertise and government business experience to make these systems more effective.”

The new five-year award follows a previous three-year contract, during which KCI-Acuity was responsible for maintaining and enhancing IMS with a focus on automation of ODO processes and integration with other systems used by ICE and other federal agencies.

About KCI-Acuity, LLC

KCI-Acuity is a joint venture founded in 2015 by Kalani Consulting, Inc. (KCI) and Acuity, Inc. Together, KCI and Acuity provide a range of IT services to federal government agencies, including developing, maintaining, and managing mission-critical systems, applications, and processes. Visit www.kciacuity.com to learn more.