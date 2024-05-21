WCCC, HMP Global’s SAWC Spring | WHS host inaugural Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit

Discussions focused on disrupting barriers to innovation with evidence and collaborations; generating and reporting evidence; evidence in FDA and payer decision-making; and defining standard of care in wound care clinical trials and clinical practice.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) partnered with the Wound Care Collaborative Community to host the inaugural Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit, addressing public policy challenges related to assuring patients receive access to wound-healing therapies.

The Summit was held Monday, May 13 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, prior to the May 14-18 SAWC Spring | WHS meeting. An invited group of stakeholders discussed barriers to wound care innovation and science-based, patient-centered solutions to overcome barriers together.

“This year’s inaugural Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit marks a crucial milestone in our collective mission, including the FDA, CMS, and NIH,” said WCCC Chair and SAWC Spring Planning Committee member Vickie R. Driver, DPM, MS, FACFAS. “It underscores the urgency and importance of our work at the WCCC to revolutionize wound care practices. Through our initiatives and unwavering commitment, WCCC is driving transformative change in the field of wound care, and the Summit serves as a pivotal platform to accelerate these efforts.”

Participants included representatives from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), WCCC’s membership, leading clinicians, researchers, industry, health systems, and payers. Discussions focused on disrupting the barriers to innovation with evidence and collaborations; generating and reporting evidence; real-world evidence in FDA and payer decision-making; and defining standard of care in wound care clinical trials and clinical practice.

“It was an honor to collaborate with the WCCC on this critical event with many leaders collaborating and brainstorming for a shared mission,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Global. “Initiatives like this are crucial to ensuring future innovation and patient-centered solutions for the field of wound care.”

“Organogenesis was proud to sponsor and participate in the Wound Care Collaborative Community’s inaugural Driving Innovation in Wound Care Summit,” said Kurt Matheson, Vice President, Marketing, Organogenesis Inc. “Collaborative events and dialogue such as this between key healthcare community stakeholders will play a critical role in supporting the development of future technologies needed to positively impact patients. We look forward to a continued partnership with the WCCC on pursuing innovations that make all the difference.”

