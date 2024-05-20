Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,650 in the last 365 days.

Prop. 22, COVID insurance, and seven other arguments this week; no conference

Prop. 22, COVID insurance, and seven other arguments this week; no conferenceMartin.Novitski Sun, 05/19/2024 - 09:08 NewsLink Among the cases on tap are Castellanos v. State of California, a challenge to the Uber and Lyft sponsored initiative that classifies app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees (see here, here, here, and here), and John’s Grill, Inc. v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., about possible insurance coverage for COVID pandemic losses (see here).

You just read:

Prop. 22, COVID insurance, and seven other arguments this week; no conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more