Prop. 22, COVID insurance, and seven other arguments this week; no conference

Prop. 22, COVID insurance, and seven other arguments this week; no conferenceMartin.Novitski Sun, 05/19/2024 - 09:08 NewsLink Among the cases on tap are Castellanos v. State of California, a challenge to the Uber and Lyft sponsored initiative that classifies app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees (see here, here, here, and here), and John’s Grill, Inc. v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., about possible insurance coverage for COVID pandemic losses (see here).