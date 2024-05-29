The Destination Divas highlight the sophisticated side of Orlando on Season 2 filming for the Travel Channel

Founding member of Priceline, Jeff Hoffman, dines with the Divas The Divas at Kings Landing Jazz Tastings in Orlando with the Divas

The Divas experienced an elevated experience in Central Florida from 5 star white glove service to private chef experiences

Destination Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle TV show on the planet.” — founder, Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Destination Divas venture off to Orlando, Florida via the Brightline train on Season 2 filming for Travel Channel.

Luxury transportation was provided by Orlando Executive Chauffeur. Accommodations were provided by Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek which boasts full kitchens with washers/dryers as well as 5 pools with a lazy river, restaurants, bars and a state of the art fitness center. The Divas experienced the Club Wyndham’s Take A Chef partnership, which allowed them to dine in-suite with their own private chef who prepared a 5 star meal for the ladies.

Christine Curran spent time with ARDA President, Jason Gamel to learn how ARDA is redefining the timeshare industry. ARDA (the American Resort Development Association) is the trade association for the timeshare industry. Gamel shared that in recent years, timeshares have really upleveled their accommodations, hospitality and cuisine.

They also stopped by the Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas, a vacation ownership resort with amenities designed with leisure travelers in mind, from sparkling pools and on-site dining to curated onsite family-friendly activity programming and more. The Divas had the opportunity to dive tail-first into mermaid lessons, plus get up close and personal with some Florida reptiles at a wild encounter at the resort with Gatorland. Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas is part of the collection of more than 90 properties within The Marriott Vacation Clubs portfolio.

Stopping in the Chinatown area, the Divas tasted asian inspired tapas and creative craft cocktails at the Moderne, an art deco inspired lounge. They dined with Marc Younger from Home Theme Orlando. His company is known for their lavishly themed airbnb properties that cater to family vacationers.

They stopped by Kings Landing and took kayaks, canoes and paddle boards down the river with their special guest Susan Irby also known as the Bikini Chef. The Divas visited The Showcase Of Citrus and saw exotic animals such as Ostrich, Rhino, Zebra, Emu and Kangaroos aboard a huge monster truck that toured them around the property.

Anne Russo, an inspiring Master of Wines and currently sommelier led them through a wine tasting with their special guest, Dr. Anil The Love Doctor.

Their culinary tour included a stop at the Foreigner with Chef Bruno for a taste of his 11 course meal. This boutique dining experience can only be purchased with a ticket and is a surprise compilation of dishes the chef chooses.

The ladies met up at Jazz Tastings with developer and owner of Journey CDG, Clifford Moore and his wife Ilsa for an evening of Jazz music, fine dining and craft cocktails.

They ended the trip with Billionaire and founding member of Priceline, Jeff Hoffman who told the Divas about his transition into philanthropy and what drives his passion and purpose in life. Celebrity Chef Ali from Class Soiree Steakhouse prepared a spread of meats and dishes for their interview at a private home in Windermere.



For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran | contact@diningempire.com | (954) 865-7813 | www.DiningDivas.tv | www.DestinationDivas.tv

Additional Information:

Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. Learn more about Christine Curran and her past successes at www.ChristineCurran.com

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Adora Evans - known as the ‘Manifesting Queen’ is the author of Majestic Money and an elite Celebrity Connector. Evans has created a strategic alliance for the Dining Divas franchise with Think & Grow Rich Institute and the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

Tamara Davis - CEO of Tamara's Rentals In Paradise and a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor. She is an elite connector who has mastered putting people in the right places to effectively build relationships that thrive.

Katelyn O’Shaughnessy - an award-winning travel agent who achieved notable success as the CEO & Founder of the innovative travel startups TripScope & Doctours, earning recognition on Forbes 30 Under 30. Katelyn secured two successful exits by selling both companies. Also known as a News Anchor for major networks such as ABC, CBS, and FOX News.

Camille Estrada - is an accomplished cosmetologist with a focus on editorial, photoshoots, runway shows, and special events. She has a diverse portfolio including television hosts and music videos. She is published in magazines such as "Inked Girls" and other online and international publications.

Karisa Smith - An entrepreneur in the field of ecommerce, real estate investing, as well as a commercial and residential real estate broker. Karisa is currently working on publishing a book that will help her readers alleviate anxiety, reduce the effects of dementia, and improve self-motivation.