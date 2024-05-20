Berlin Barracks / Car vs. Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3003296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: BERLIN

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/20/24; 11:40

TOWN: FAYSTON

STREET: MILL BROOK RD / SCHUSS PASS

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: CALVIN CARBEE

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NEWBURY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: YAMAHA

VEHICLE MODEL: XVS1300 STAR STRYKER

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE

INJURIES: LEG

HOSPITAL: UVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: SKYLAR MARTELL

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BRISTOL, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: FORD

VEHICLE MODEL: FOCUS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT LEFT SIDE

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: NO

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/20/24 at 1140, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks responded to car versus motorcycle crash located near Mill Brook Road & Schuss Pass in the Town of Fayston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west on Mill Brook Rd and the second vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest on the same road facing south on Mill Brook Rd. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Calvin Carbee was traveling south on Mill Brook Rd and was traveling too fast approaching the corner. As he adjusted his kickstand which was dragging, he straightened out and ended up crossing the center double line. Calvin accidently hits Operator 2, Skylar Martell who was driving north on Mill Brook Rd. As a result, Calvin sustained some injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles they were removed from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by Waitsfield’s Fire Department and E&S Towing .