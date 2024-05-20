Berlin Barracks / Car vs. Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3003296
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: BERLIN
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/20/24; 11:40
TOWN: FAYSTON
STREET: MILL BROOK RD / SCHUSS PASS
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: CALVIN CARBEE
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NEWBURY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: YAMAHA
VEHICLE MODEL: XVS1300 STAR STRYKER
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: LEFT SIDE
INJURIES: LEG
HOSPITAL: UVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: SKYLAR MARTELL
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: BRISTOL, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: FORD
VEHICLE MODEL: FOCUS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT LEFT SIDE
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: NO
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/20/24 at 1140, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks responded to car versus motorcycle crash located near Mill Brook Road & Schuss Pass in the Town of Fayston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west on Mill Brook Rd and the second vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest on the same road facing south on Mill Brook Rd. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Calvin Carbee was traveling south on Mill Brook Rd and was traveling too fast approaching the corner. As he adjusted his kickstand which was dragging, he straightened out and ended up crossing the center double line. Calvin accidently hits Operator 2, Skylar Martell who was driving north on Mill Brook Rd. As a result, Calvin sustained some injuries and none of the drivers provided any signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles they were removed from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by Waitsfield’s Fire Department and E&S Towing .