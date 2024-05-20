Submit Release
Workshop on UN General Assembly and Security Council Relations

Panel 1 was moderated by H.E. Ana Paula Zacarias, Permanent Representative of Portugal to the UN. In this discussion, H.E. Yamazaki Kazuyuki, Permanent Representative of Japan to the UN, stated that the procedures and practices of the Security Council are complicated. He emphasized the importance of considering how to effectively utilize the Security Council and appreciated the General Assembly's peace resolutions. He also mentioned that Note 507, which contains the compendium of the Council’s working methods to improve transparency, will be completed by the end of this year.

H.E. Martini Kimani, Executive Director of the NYU Center on International Cooperation, presented insights on the rules for elective members from an institutional perspective, claiming that Permanent Representatives should have a deep understanding of legal organizations. Additionally, Professor Jean Krasno from the Department of Political Science at City College of New York discussed how the UN can bridge the gap between different regions in the election process, presenting the history and development of the General Assembly.

 

