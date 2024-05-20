TEL HI's Annual Gala, "Taste of TEL HI," a Resounding Success

Taste of TEL HI – event logo Mayor London Breed with Nestor L. Fernandez, TEL HI CEO/Executive Director, Judy Giampaoli, Board President, Jennifer Valencia, Transform-CX Inc. and Tim Keefe, board member and CEO of Transform-CX Inc. Taste of TEL HI at Oracle Park

Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI) held its annual fundraiser event, “Taste of TEL HI,” presented by Cruise at Oracle Park on May 3, 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center ( TEL HI ) held its annual fundraiser event, “Taste of TEL HI,” presented by Cruise at Oracle Park on May 3, 2024. The sold-out event brought together city officials including California State Senator Scott Wiener, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 3 Supervisor and Mayoral candidate, Aaron Peskin, and Mayor London Breed to support the many TEL HI programs that serve San Francisco's children, seniors, and families.This year's gala proved to be a successful affair, boasting a sold-out crowd that filled the venue overlooking a beautiful night at Oracle Park. VIP guests were treated to an experience at the sponsored 'Cruise Corner,' where they could mingle with Cruise executives.Mayor London Breed (Galileo High School alum) met with Galileo High School students in TEL HI’s Futurama program from the Black Student Union. The Black Student Union was highlighted during the fund-a-need, which raised money for activities like sending BSU students on a college tour of Historically Black Colleges (HBCU) this summer. The fund-a-need raised an impressive $115,000.Luz Peña, Emmyaward winning reporter at ABC7 News in San Francisco, emceed the night as multiple city dignitaries addressed the crowd and honored the important role TEL HI has played in San Francisco over the last 134 years.The evening reached new heights of generosity when Tony Marcell from Wayfare Tavern doubled the auction item prize, a 3-course dinner for 12 guests, enhancing the excitement and charitable spirit of the event.“This year's ‘Taste of TEL HI' gala was a tremendous success, and I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from businesses, our community, and political leaders," said Nestor L. Fernandez II, CEO and Executive Director, TEL HI. "Thanks to the generosity of our sold-out crowd, we raised over $300,000, a significant step towards mitigating the $1.2 million in anticipated funding cuts from the city. This evening truly highlighted the power of our united community in supporting our city's children. The funds raised will be crucial in sustaining our educational programs and ensuring that our efforts to address learning loss and social-emotional recovery continue unabated. Together, we are upholding San Francisco's values of education, equality, and communal strength. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible and reaffirmed our collective commitment to the future of our children."Through ticket and table sales, the live and silent auction and the fund-a-need, the gala achieved a milestone of raising $315,000, a testament to the support and dedication of the community toward TEL HI's mission.Guests enjoyed bubbles from J Winery and sipped on wine from Museion Rosé, 94574 Brand, Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards, Fog Harbor Fish House, Scoma’s, Canihan Family Wines, Peju Winery and Trinitas Cellars. With caviar bumps from The Caviar Co. and an olive oil tasting with popcorn from Grove 45 Olive Oil.TEL HI thanks its major sponsors: Presenting Sponsor: Cruise Diamond Sponsors: The Keker Family; In loving Memory of Tina Keker and Misty Tyree, Platinum Sponsor: Transform-CX Inc. Gold Sponsors: AT&T, First Citizens Bank (FCB), Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District, Golden State Warriors, John Sanger, Julius’ Castle/Paul Scott, Kaiser Permanente, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., PCS, Patty McCrary & Dale Fehringer, PIER 39, Rom’s Painting Inc., San Francisco Giants, ​​Diane B. Wilsey and US Bank. Media Sponsors: San Francisco Magazine, ABC7 News

