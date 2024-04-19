San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center Honors 134 Years of Service at its Annual “A Taste of TEL HI” Gala
A Taste of TEL HI serves as both a celebration and a call to action for our community to unite in support of our city's children.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI) holds its annual fundraiser event, “A Taste of TEL HI,” presented by Cruise at Oracle Park on May 3, 2024. Set to celebrate San Francisco and its rich history, this is an important occasion to benefit educational programs for children as well as the many programs TEL HI provides every day in direct services to children, seniors, and families.
The center serves over 1,200 people a day whose ages range from three months to 100-years-old and represent a wide range of socio-economic and cultural backgrounds. Through its long local history, TEL HI has been operating on the frontline, lending support in major disasters including the Great Earthquake and Fire of 1906, the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic. Next year, TEL HI will celebrate 135 years in service to San Francisco and its communities.
Luz Peña, an Emmy® award winning reporter at ABC7 News in San Francisco will serve as emcee and Franco Finn, the animated hype man for the Golden State Warriors, is the evening’s auctioneer. Attending guests will include California State Senator Scott Wiener, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, President and CEO of San Francisco Chamber of Commerce Rodney Fong, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 3 Supervisor and Mayoral candidate, Aaron Peskin, as well as Mayor London Breed to highlight the evening.
The program will include a live and silent auction, fund-a-need and raffle, items include:
City Lights & Broadway Nights: Wine, Dine, and Theater Magic in New York City For Two People: Two roundtrip courtesy Alaska Airlines tickets, Two VIP tickets to one of Broadway’s newest shows, “The Notebook”, Three-course gourmet meal with beer/wine at Bond 45, a historic New York Italian Kitchen & Bar walking distance from the theater, Meet-n-greet at dinner with a Broadway star from The Notebook”, Live show at City Winery NYC (Pier 57 in Hudson River Park) along with a wine-focused pairing menu, Personal shopping experience with a style expert at Charles Tyrwhitt US Flagship Store (includes a $250 gift card, with 20% discount on all items).
SF GIANTS “FIELD OF DREAMS,” courtesy of Jack Bair and the San Francisco Giants: Four Club Level tickets, a field visit during Giants batting practice to watch the team and get up close to some of your favorite Giants. The winner will also take home a basket filled with promotional items!
Three-Course Dinner for (12) at Wayfare Tavern courtesy of Wayfare Tavern: The culinary team behind Chef Tyler Florence will craft a menu featuring signature dishes, complemented by a selection of fine wines to enhance the dining experience.
Raffle: All-inclusive Mexico Spa Getaway For (2) People courtesy of Patty McCrary and Ixtapan Spa Yoga & Fitness Resort. One-week stay at an all-inclusive spa resort in Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico, includes spa treatments, fitness classes and meals + $500 travel voucher.
“A Taste of TEL HI serves as both a celebration and a call to action for our community to unite in support of our city's children,” said Nestor L. Fernandez II, CEO and Executive Director of TEL HI. “Amidst the backdrop of anticipated budget cuts from the city and state, our gala takes on heightened importance. Over the past two years, TEL HI created comprehensive programs to aid students in recovering from learning loss and the social-emotional trauma of isolation due to COVID—positive progress that is currently in jeopardy of being reversed. By rallying together and raising funds for educational programs aimed at assisting local children, we remain steadfast in upholding San Francisco's core values of education, equality, and communal strength. It's an honor to be able to organize such an event and host like-minded individuals committed to the cause."
Transform-CX Inc., a global consulting firm, is proud to announce its partnership with TEL HI as the platinum sponsor for the Taste of TEL HI gala. At the heart of this partnership lies the shared dedication to community service and empowerment. Transform-CX Inc.'s CEO, Tim Keefe, a longstanding resident of San Francisco, has personally worked with TEL HI for over 12 years. Tim Keefe remarked, "Transform-CX Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with TEL HI and its sponsorship of the 2024 Taste of TEL HI gala. The value that TEL HI delivers to its community is immeasurable. From caring for infants to seniors, TEL HI changes lives daily. With 134 years of community service, generations of families have benefited from the fantastic work of the TEL HI team. We are honored to stand with TEL HI!"
Guests will enjoy bubbles from J Winery and sip on wine from Museion Rosé, 94574 Brand, Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards, Fog Harbor Fish House, Scoma’s, Canihan Cellars, Peju Winery and Trinitas Cellars. With caviar bumps from The Caviar Co. and an olive oil tasting with popcorn from Grove 45 Olive Oil.
TEL HI thanks its major sponsors: Presenting Sponsor: Cruise Diamond Sponsors: The Keker Family; In loving Memory of Tina Keker and Misty Tyree, Platinum Sponsor: Transform-CX Inc. Gold Sponsors: AT&T, First Citizens Bank (FCB), Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District, Golden State Warriors, John Sanger, Julius’ Castle/Paul Scott, Kaiser Permanente, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Patty McCrary & Dale Fehringer, PIER 39, Rom’s Painting Inc., San Francisco Giants, Diane B. Wilsey and US Bank. Media Sponsors: San Francisco Magazine, ABC7 News
ABOUT TEL HI: TEL HI’s mission is to enhance the lives of the people in the communities they serve. The nonprofit organization is focused on meeting the needs of a culturally, linguistically, and economically diverse community with services that promote stability for families; building skills and self-worth that allows toddlers, youth, and adults to reach for their dreams and succeed; and supporting seniors in remaining vital and independent.
