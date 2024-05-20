REACH OUT AND READ CELEBRATES 35TH ANNIVERSARY WITH 35 FOR 35, $1M COLLECTION OF INCLUSIVE CHILDREN’S BOOKS

Reach Out and Read CEO Marty Martinez drops off books at a clinic in East Harlem, New York.

Through a collaboration with Scholastic, 350,000 books will be shared with families during well-child visits at Reach Out and Read clinics nationwide

Through our network of clinicians, we will now put those meaningful, joyous books in the hands of families who might not otherwise have them.” — Marty Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Out and Read