REACH OUT AND READ MARKS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN FY25, REACHING A RECORD 4.8 MILLION CHILDREN NATIONWIDE

Nonprofit delivers 9 million books, supports 11 million pediatric visits, and grows to 6,753 sites, advancing early literacy and relationships in pediatric care

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Reach Out and Read today announced significant nationwide growth in FY25, reflecting another year of meaningful expansion across its network of pediatric health care sites. With 6,753 sites, 40,959 clinicians, and 4.8 million children served, the organization continues to deepen its reach in communities where early literacy and healthy early relationships matter most.During the last fiscal year, Reach Out and Read programs supported a record 11.2 million well-child visits and provided families with nearly 9 million books, strengthening the organization’s role in helping clinicians foster early connection and shared reading during pediatric care. As the only early literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Reach Out and Read equips clinicians with guidance that helps caregivers build nurturing routines through shared reading and connection, core elements of the organization’s mission to help every child thrive from the start.Reach Out and Read’s year-over-year growth demonstrates the continued momentum of its work. In FY25, the organization served 200,000 more children, delivered 1.27 million additional books, and supported 2 million more well-child visits, including an expanded reach to include infants 0-5 months. The network also added nearly 2,000 more clinicians and more than 500 sites, reflecting strong demand for Reach Out and Read’s evidence-based model, and the growing recognition of shared reading as a powerful tool for supporting early childhood health and development.“Our growth this year reflects something deeper than numbers,” said Dr. Lynette M. Fraga, CEO of Reach Out and Read. “It reflects millions of small moments when clinicians hand a child a book, when caregivers pause to read together, and when families feel empowered during the earliest chapters of their child’s life. These interactions are the heartbeat of healthy early relationships and learning. They strengthen parent-child connections, nurture resilience, and help build a strong foundation for a child’s entire life.”A look at FY25 data shows Reach Out and Read:• Served 4,839,104 children, up from 4.6 million in FY24• Supported 11,212,296 well-child visits, up from 9.2 million• Distributed 8,978,330 books, up from 7.7 million• Operated across 6,753 sites in all 50 states and D.C.• Engaged 40,959 clinicians and 8,080 site coordinators and support staff• Reached a population in which over 60 percent of children served are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color• Served families of whom 67 percent are under-resourcedReach Out and Read’s expanding footprint reflects the organization’s commitment to advancing equity through pediatric care. With a majority of children served identifying as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color and two-thirds coming from under-resourced families, the program plays a critical role in connecting caregivers with evidence-based, relationship-centered support during well-child visits. These early interactions help close opportunity gapsby fostering language development, building connections, and empowering parents during some of the most formative years of a child’s life.“Families want to feel seen, supported, and encouraged — especially those navigating systemic barriers,” Dr. Fraga said. “When clinicians take the time to model shared reading and offer guidance, caregivers gain confidence and children feel connected. This work deepens relationships, strengthens communities, and shapes brighter futures for children all across the country.”To learn more about Reach Out and Read, visit ReachOutandRead.org.###About Reach Out and Read: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Reach Out and Read leverages the near-universal reach of the pediatric well-child visit to support caregivers in fostering healthy relationships with their young children through shared reading. In FY25, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.8 million children and provided 9 million free books across 11.2 million well-child visits. Around 70 percent of the children Reach Out and Read serves are from low-income families. The only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Reach Out and Read serves children in every state across the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.