REACH OUT AND READ NAMES 23 PARTNERS TO 2025 HONOR ROLL CLASS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Reach Out and Read has announced its 2025 Honor Roll class, recognizing 24 exceptional partners whose support strengthens the organization’s mission to help every child build the early relationships essential for learning and lifelong well-being. With the support of these partners, Reach Out and Read reached 4.8 million children nationwide in FY25 through nearly 11.2 million well-child visits.Established in 2024, Reach Out and Read’s Honor Roll highlights partners whose collaboration has amplified the nonprofit’s impact across the country. Together, they are advancing a vision of a world where all families have the relationships, resources, and confidence to help their children thrive. Through its evidence-based model, Reach Out and Read integrates books and guidance on shared reading into pediatric care to promote early relational health, nurturing the bonds between caregivers and children that form the foundation for emotional security, school readiness, and long-term well-being.“Our 2025 Honor Roll recognizes changemakers who share our belief that every child deserves to grow up feeling safe, seen, and supported,” said Dr. Lynette M. Fraga, CEO of Reach Out and Read. “These partners are helping transform pediatric care into a space that not only monitors a child’s physical growth but also nurtures their cognitive, emotional, and relational development. Their leadership expands what’s possible, ensuring that families everywhere have the tools and confidence to build strong foundations for lifelong health, learning, and love.”Each Honor Roll member was nominated by Reach Out and Read staff or medical leadership for significant and sustained impact, whether through funding, expertise, advocacy, or community engagement. Honorees represent corporate, foundation, and public policy leaders who have helped expand the organization’s reach and amplify its mission.The 2025 Corporate and Foundation Honor Roll includes: Einhorn Collaborative; Faber, Coe & Gregg; Louis Calder Foundation; Lozier Foundation; Overdeck Foundation; Penguin Random House; TalentFirst; UPMC for You and UPMC for Kids; UW Health; and Valhalla Foundation.The 2025 Public Policy Honor Roll includes Georgia Legislative Champions Rep. Matt Hatchett, Rep. Chris Erwin, Rep. Matt Dubnik, Rep. Kim Schofield, Rep. Katie Dempsey, Rep. Darlene Taylor, Rep. Todd Jones, Rep. Scott Hilton, Sen. Blake Tillery, Sen. Billy Hickman, and Sen. Freddie Powell Sims; New Jersey State Sen. Patrick J. Diegnan, Jr. and Chief of Staff Greg Tufaro; the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness; and South Carolina State Rep. Neal Collins.“Strong early relationships don’t happen by chance. They happen because communities choose to invest in families,” Dr. Fraga said. “Our Honor Roll partners make that choice every day. Their dedication helps ensure that caregivers feel supported, children feel cherished, and every family has the opportunity to thrive from the very start.”More than 60 percent of the children served by Reach Out and Read are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, and nearly 70 percent come from low-income families, underscoring the organization’s deep commitment to advancing equity and connection through shared reading.To learn more about Reach Out and Read, visit ReachOutandRead.org.###About Reach Out and Read: As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Reach Out and Read leverages the near-universal reach of the pediatric well-child visit to support caregivers in fostering healthy relationships with their young children through shared reading. In FY25, Reach Out and Read served more than 4.8 million children and provided 9 million free books across 11.2 million well-child visits. Around 70 percent of the children Reach Out and Read serves are from low-income families. The only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Reach Out and Read serves children in every state across the U.S.

