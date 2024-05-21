Former NFL Player Teams Up with Jump$tart Coalition as National Partner to Boost Financial Literacy Nationwide
Former NFL Player Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, Teams Up with Jump$tart Coalition as National Partner to Boost Financial Literacy NationwideNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL player Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, and owner of Money Vehicle, proudly announces its new role as a National Partner with the esteemed Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. Together, they aim to revolutionize financial education and empower students across the nation.
For nearly three decades, Jump$tart Coalition has been a driving force in promoting financial literacy among students from pre-kindergarten through college. With over 150 national partners, Jump$tart provides advocacy, research, standards, and educational resources to equip young individuals with lifelong financial skills.
Collins, known for his dedication both on and off the field, brings his passion for financial literacy to the forefront through Money Vehicle. As a National Partner, Money Vehicle is part of a growing community committed to providing exceptional financial literacy resources and services to users across the nation.
"This partnership with Jump$tart Coalition marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals with financial knowledge," said Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, former NFL player, and Owner of Money Vehicle. "By joining forces with Jump$tart, we're poised to make a lasting impact on the financial well-being of future generations."
Through this collaboration, Money Vehicle and Jump$tart Coalition will expand the reach and impact of financial literacy initiatives. Together, they aim to cultivate a generation of financially savvy individuals equipped to navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape.
"Money Vehicle's resources align perfectly with both state and national standards, making teaching financial literacy easy and fun," said Chase Moline, a Financial Literacy teacher at Mission Viejo High School. "Students love the interactive lessons and real-world applications, and as a teacher, I appreciate how it streamlines my lesson planning process."
For more information about Money Vehicle and its partnership with Jump$tart Coalition, please visit https://yourmoneyvehicle.com/
For more information, please contact:
Email: Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com
Phone: 954-944-5939
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy to use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
About Jump$tart Coalition:
Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy is a non-profit organization committed to advancing financial literacy among students from pre-kindergarten through college. Through its network of national partners and affiliates, Jump$tart provides advocacy, research, standards, and educational resources to promote lifelong financial decision-making skills.
Jedidiah Collins
Money Vehicle LLC.
+1 5093369166
email us here