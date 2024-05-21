Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,783 in the last 365 days.

VerityPay Escalates Fight Against Check Fraud at TEXPO ‘24

Fintech Pay-by-Text payment solution moves to eliminate check fraud

Financial institutions can now provide customers a secure lower cost SMS alternative for the 3.2 billion checks ripe for fraud in the amount of $21 billion in 2023 according to the Federal Reserve.”
— Robert Bowdon - VerityPay CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since declaring war on check fraud earlier this year, VerityPay has seen significant interest from banks and corporate treasury managers eager to utilize its patent-pending SMS Pay-by-Text SaaS payment platform as it targets a major source of check fraud in commercial B2C transactions, particularly non-recurring low dollar payments such as customer refunds, rebates, and royalties.

VerityPay's platform is designed to drastically reduce the $21 billion in annual check fraud losses and the billions of checks still in circulation, which currently cost banks about $7 per check in losses and result in 10-30% of commercial bankers and their customers time spent on fraud resolution.

Robert Bowdon, founder of VerityPay, emphasizes the immediate financial impact for users: "Since our aggressive stance against check fraud began earlier this year, the response from the financial community has been overwhelmingly positive. Our SMS Pay-by-Text solution is overhauling the outdated check system, which has burdened our financial infrastructure for too long. Financial institutions can now give their customers a secure lower cost alternative for the 3.2 billion checks per year that are still circulating that are ripe for fraud in the amount of $21 billion in 2023 according to the Federal Reserve."

VerityPay participated in this year's TEXPO ’24 conference, where it showcased its patent pending SMS Pay-by-Text solution with financial industry leaders and security experts. The ability to make refunds, rebate, royalty payments directly into customers electronic wallets like PayPal and Venmo who are reticent to provide personal bank account information to use ACH or may not have a bank account was a true showstopper.

As the fight against financial crime intensifies, VerityPay's technology provides a cutting-edge solution paving the way for a safer, more reliable financial environment.

Tim Phillips
VerityPay
+1 713-208-7902
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

VerityPay-by-Text

You just read:

VerityPay Escalates Fight Against Check Fraud at TEXPO ‘24

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more