VerityPay Spearheading the War Against Check Fraud Partnering with Banks and Businesses with Pay-by-Text SaaS Platform

Making Payments Intelligently VerityPay B2C Pay-by-Text SMS SaaS Platform digitally delivers B2C payments into your customers electronic wallets, like Venmo and PayPal, directly through a secure SMS text to customers cell phones. No software-No subscription-No Apps to download.

Revolutionary Patent Pending SaaS Payments Platform Helps Banks and Businesses Combat Accelerating Check Fraud and Increasing Customer Experience NPS.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the alarming surge of financial fraud from checks, which will surpass $24 billion in the United States alone, VerityPay reaffirms its commitment to combatting this issue with a patent pending digital payment solution for B2C payments. The company is aligning with banks and their business clientele in delivering secure pay-by-text Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. This innovative platform, featuring patent-pending SMS text payment capabilities, enables direct payments directly into customers' electronic wallets such as Venmo and PayPal in eliminating the need for printed checks.

Founder and CEO Robert Bowdon stated, "At VerityPay, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of financial transactions. Our partnership with banks and businesses underscores our relentless pursuit of secure, efficient payment solutions that safeguard against the escalating threat of check fraud. By integrating seamlessly with electronic wallet platforms like Venmo and PayPal, we're empowering consumers and businesses alike to transact with confidence, knowing their payments are protected from check related fraud."

This initiative and innovative solution comes at a critical juncture as financial institutions consider alternative measures to mitigate losses incurred through traditional check-based payments. VerityPay's pioneering approach not only addresses this pressing concern but also heralds a new era of trust and security in electronic transactions.

For more information check out Press release of January 4, 2024 – “VerityPay Declares War on Check Fraud.” Or connect directly with Robert Bowdon through LinkedIn.

