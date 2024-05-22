Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,968 in the last 365 days.

Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Receive Inaugural Energia Brighter Futures Award

Energia logo

Recognizing Dedication to Improving the Educational Environment and Building World-Class Learning Facilities

Our focus is on 'Building a Better Tomorrow' for Tarrytown Public Schools, through energy-saving projects that significantly impact the learning environment, budget, students, faculty, and community.”
— Dr. Raymond Sanchez
TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of a years-long effort to renew and revitalize their school district’s learning infrastructure, Energia, a leading engineering firm specializing in energy-saving facility improvement projects, has named Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns as recipients of the inaugural Energia Brighter Futures Award. The prestigious accolade was developed by Energia to recognize the outstanding efforts of school district champions who consistently exceed expectations to enhance school learning environments. The inaugural award was presented to Dr. Sanchez and Michelle DeFilippis, Board of Education President, during the May 21st board of education meeting by Energia CEO Kendra McQuilton. Additionally, Energia awarded an academic scholarship to the Asociacion de Familias Hispanas de los Tarrytowns, an organization dedicated to improving the literacy skills of children to help them succeed in a school setting.

“Energia applauds the tireless dedication to improving the atmosphere in classrooms and promoting sustainability initiatives that not only enhances the overall educational experience, but also lays a solid foundation for future success,” said McQuilton. “This award serves as a well-deserved recognition of their remarkable contributions and serves as a beacon of inspiration for all members of the educational community. By following in their footsteps, we can collectively foster positive learning environments that leave a lasting impact on generations to come.”

“Our focus has been on ‘Building a Better Tomorrow’ for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, including energy savings projects that can have a significant impact on our learning environment, budget, students, faculty and community,” Dr. Sanchez. ”We are honored to receive this recognition from Energia for our efforts.”

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns recently began an energy-savings project under an energy performance contract (EPC) that includes retrofits and upgrades to lighting systems, energy management systems, and installation of a solar PV power-generation initiative, contributing to sustainability and renewable energy efforts. In addition, the project includes a Curriculum Enhancement Program to help support STEM learning for students.

Energia worked closely with the district as its Technical Owner’s Representative to ensure the completion of a budget-neutral project developed by Ameresco, the jointly-selected energy services contractor. The partnership between Energia and Ameresco reflects a strategic alliance aimed at delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, ensuring a sustainable and efficient future for the educational community.


ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner’s Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

Katie Sullivan
Energia
email us here

You just read:

Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Receive Inaugural Energia Brighter Futures Award

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more