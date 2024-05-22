Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Receive Inaugural Energia Brighter Futures Award
Recognizing Dedication to Improving the Educational Environment and Building World-Class Learning Facilities
Our focus is on 'Building a Better Tomorrow' for Tarrytown Public Schools, through energy-saving projects that significantly impact the learning environment, budget, students, faculty, and community.”TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of a years-long effort to renew and revitalize their school district’s learning infrastructure, Energia, a leading engineering firm specializing in energy-saving facility improvement projects, has named Superintendent Raymond Sanchez and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns as recipients of the inaugural Energia Brighter Futures Award. The prestigious accolade was developed by Energia to recognize the outstanding efforts of school district champions who consistently exceed expectations to enhance school learning environments. The inaugural award was presented to Dr. Sanchez and Michelle DeFilippis, Board of Education President, during the May 21st board of education meeting by Energia CEO Kendra McQuilton. Additionally, Energia awarded an academic scholarship to the Asociacion de Familias Hispanas de los Tarrytowns, an organization dedicated to improving the literacy skills of children to help them succeed in a school setting.
“Energia applauds the tireless dedication to improving the atmosphere in classrooms and promoting sustainability initiatives that not only enhances the overall educational experience, but also lays a solid foundation for future success,” said McQuilton. “This award serves as a well-deserved recognition of their remarkable contributions and serves as a beacon of inspiration for all members of the educational community. By following in their footsteps, we can collectively foster positive learning environments that leave a lasting impact on generations to come.”
“Our focus has been on ‘Building a Better Tomorrow’ for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, including energy savings projects that can have a significant impact on our learning environment, budget, students, faculty and community,” Dr. Sanchez. ”We are honored to receive this recognition from Energia for our efforts.”
The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns recently began an energy-savings project under an energy performance contract (EPC) that includes retrofits and upgrades to lighting systems, energy management systems, and installation of a solar PV power-generation initiative, contributing to sustainability and renewable energy efforts. In addition, the project includes a Curriculum Enhancement Program to help support STEM learning for students.
Energia worked closely with the district as its Technical Owner’s Representative to ensure the completion of a budget-neutral project developed by Ameresco, the jointly-selected energy services contractor. The partnership between Energia and Ameresco reflects a strategic alliance aimed at delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, ensuring a sustainable and efficient future for the educational community.
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner’s Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
