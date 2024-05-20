Healthiest Employers Inducts 2024 Hall of Fame Members
Healthiest Employers® announced the 2024 class of Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame members, featuring 7 recipient organizations from across the United States.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the 2024 class of Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame members, featuring seven recipient organizations from across the United States.
Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their investments in employee health and well-being. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.
Throughout the program’s history, 10,000 companies from over 45 districts across the country have applied for local recognition. These companies are also considered for national recognition in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award.
Applications are scored using a rubric-style 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies of similar sizes.
In 2022, Healthiest Employers began the Hall of Fame to recognize companies that have repeatedly placed as one of the healthiest in both the district and national awards. For more information on these organizations, visit the official Healthiest Employers announcement here.
The 2024 induction class includes:
AdventHealth – Maitland, Florida
American Express – New York City
City of Acworth – Acworth, Georgia
City of Charlotte – Charlotte, North Carolina
Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – Jamestown, New York
Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. – Portland, Oregon
Samaritan Health Services – Corvallis, Oregon
Other members of the Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame
2023 Inductees:
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona – Phoenix, Arizona
Chevron – San Ramon, California
Children’s Home Society of Florida – Orlando, Florida
Compass Group USA, Inc. – Charlotte, North Carolina
Ericsson – Plano, Texas
Harris Health System – Bellaire, Texas
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York – Buffalo, New York
Hill and Wilkinson General Contractors – Richardson, Texas
Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. (formerly American Showa) – Sunbury, Ohio
HP Inc. – Plato Alto, California
Jones Long LaSalle (JLL) – Chicago, Illinois
Johnson Kendall & Johnson – Newtown, Pennsylvania
Lane County – Eugene, Oregon
PeaceHealth – Vancouver, Washington
Port of Portland – Portland, Oregon
Premier – Charlotte, North Carolina
Shamrock Foods Company – Phoenix, Arizona
Syngenta – Greensboro, North Carolina
Wake County Government – Raleigh, North Carolina
Witham Health Services – Lebanon, Indiana
2022 Inductees:
Baylor College of Medicine – Houston, Texas
Bi-State Development – St. Louis, Missouri
Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati, Ohio
Boulder County – Boulder, Colorado
Burns & McDonnell – Kansas City, Missouri
Cambia Health Solutions – Portland, Oregon
Cerner Corporation – Kansas City, Missouri
CNO Financial Group – Carmel, Indiana
Dallas International Airport – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
Excela Health – Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Faith Technologies Inc. – Menasha, Wisconsin
Froedtert Health – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Great River Energy – Maple Grove, Minnesota
Indiana University Health – Indianapolis, Indiana
Norton Healthcare – Louisville, Kentucky
Riverside Healthcare – Kankakee, Illinois
SAIF – Salem, Oregon
SmartPractice – Phoenix, Arizona
The Resource Center – Jamestown, New York
The Starr Group – Greenfield, Wisconsin
