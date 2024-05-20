Healthiest Employers Inducts 2024 Hall of Fame Members

Healthiest Employers® announced the 2024 class of Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame members, featuring 7 recipient organizations from across the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiest Employers®, the premier trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations, announced the 2024 class of Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame members, featuring seven recipient organizations from across the United States.

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has awarded some of the top corporate wellness programs for their investments in employee health and well-being. The goal of Healthiest Employers is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees’ health and creating a community for networking and educational opportunities.

Throughout the program’s history, 10,000 companies from over 45 districts across the country have applied for local recognition. These companies are also considered for national recognition in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award.

Applications are scored using a rubric-style 1-100 scale. The assessment is comprised of six categories with yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. A Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) is assigned to each application to help it rank among companies of similar sizes.

In 2022, Healthiest Employers began the Hall of Fame to recognize companies that have repeatedly placed as one of the healthiest in both the district and national awards. For more information on these organizations, visit the official Healthiest Employers announcement here.

The 2024 induction class includes:

AdventHealth – Maitland, Florida

American Express – New York City

City of Acworth – Acworth, Georgia

City of Charlotte – Charlotte, North Carolina

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – Jamestown, New York

Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. – Portland, Oregon

Samaritan Health Services – Corvallis, Oregon

Other members of the Healthiest Employers Hall of Fame

2023 Inductees:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona – Phoenix, Arizona

Chevron – San Ramon, California

Children’s Home Society of Florida – Orlando, Florida

Compass Group USA, Inc. – Charlotte, North Carolina

Ericsson – Plano, Texas

Harris Health System – Bellaire, Texas

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York – Buffalo, New York

Hill and Wilkinson General Contractors – Richardson, Texas

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. (formerly American Showa) – Sunbury, Ohio

HP Inc. – Plato Alto, California

Jones Long LaSalle (JLL) – Chicago, Illinois

Johnson Kendall & Johnson – Newtown, Pennsylvania

Lane County – Eugene, Oregon

PeaceHealth – Vancouver, Washington

Port of Portland – Portland, Oregon

Premier – Charlotte, North Carolina

Shamrock Foods Company – Phoenix, Arizona

Syngenta – Greensboro, North Carolina

Wake County Government – Raleigh, North Carolina

Witham Health Services – Lebanon, Indiana

2022 Inductees:

Baylor College of Medicine – Houston, Texas

Bi-State Development – St. Louis, Missouri

Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati, Ohio

Boulder County – Boulder, Colorado

Burns & McDonnell – Kansas City, Missouri

Cambia Health Solutions – Portland, Oregon

Cerner Corporation – Kansas City, Missouri

CNO Financial Group – Carmel, Indiana

Dallas International Airport – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

Excela Health – Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Faith Technologies Inc. – Menasha, Wisconsin

Froedtert Health – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Great River Energy – Maple Grove, Minnesota

Indiana University Health – Indianapolis, Indiana

Norton Healthcare – Louisville, Kentucky

Riverside Healthcare – Kankakee, Illinois

SAIF – Salem, Oregon

SmartPractice – Phoenix, Arizona

The Resource Center – Jamestown, New York

The Starr Group – Greenfield, Wisconsin