MPD Makes Quick Arrest in an Armed Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an assault with a firearm that occurred in the 4700 block of 1st Street, Southwest.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 9:55 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report a man pointing a handgun at the victims. Upon arrival, officers quickly apprehended the suspect and recovered a handgun.

30-year-old Donnelle Eugene Cheeks of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

CCN: 24074514