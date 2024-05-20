Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 Launches Early Detection Program in Partnership with UDS
Participation in the program could be a lifesaving decision, and all members are encouraged to engage.
Through our partnership with UDS, we are proud to introduce an early detection program that focuses on nine vital organs and body parts, making it accessible at no cost to all our members.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Cleary, president of Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2, today announced a significant new health initiative aimed at combating the hidden threats of cancer and cardiovascular disease among firefighters. These diseases are the leading causes of death in the firefighting profession, a fact that highlights the critical need for early detection measures.
— Pat Cleary, President of Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2
"Our job as firefighters is immensely rewarding, yet it exposes us to risks that go far beyond the flames," said Cleary. "Through our partnership with UDS, we are proud to introduce an early detection program that focuses on nine vital organs and body parts, making it accessible at no cost to all our members."
This pioneering initiative is supported by the Chicago Foreign Fire Insurance Board and underscores Local 2’s commitment to the health and safety of its firefighters. The screening is designed to be straightforward and non-invasive, emphasizing the importance of early detection in saving lives.
"We are more than a union; we are a family. This program is about looking out for our own, ensuring that our members have the chance to be there for their families, from significant milestones to everyday moments," Cleary added. "I urge all our members to participate in this crucial screening. We are accustomed to saving lives—it's time we take all measures to save our own."
The early detection program is a testament to Local 2's dedication to its members and represents a proactive step towards healthier lives for firefighters. Participation in the program could be a lifesaving decision, and all members are encouraged to engage.
For more information about the screening event and how to participate, members are invited to contact the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 office.
Sue Dyson
United Diagnostic Services LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube