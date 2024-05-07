UDS Early Detection Program: High Rates of Cancer Among First Responders
UDS Early Detection Program Expands, Detecting High Rates of Cancer Among First Responders and Offering Comprehensive Screening Service
The recent findings underscore the need for expanded screening among first responders, By prioritizing accessibility and collaboration, UDS remains committed to mitigating health risks.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Diagnostic Services (UDS) proudly announces significant expansions in its Early Detection Program, dedicated to safeguarding first responders across North America. With recent focus on detecting cancers and cardiovascular diseases, UDS has identified alarming rates, prompting calls for expanded screening.
Since the inception of the Early Detection Program, UDS has served nearly 25,000 first responders across 300 departments and locals, deploying non-invasive ultrasound-based tests to detect various health conditions. Conducted by dedicated UDS professionals, these tests typically take about 30 minutes. Shockingly, approximately 68% of participants required some form of follow-up or immediate medical intervention, highlighting the critical importance of these screenings.
Through its comprehensive screening services, UDS has detected 50 cases of cancer and prevented 158 cardiovascular events in the last four months alone. The program includes onsite program delivery, detailed reports from both a Radiologist and a Cardiologist, and Nurse Practitioner consultations for any positive results. Furthermore, UDS provides second outreach for abnormal results, offering care coordination to ensure timely and appropriate follow-up care.
In a remarkable achievement, UDS has obtained accreditation from the, ACR ( American college of Radiology) , American Institute of Ultrasound Medicine (AIUM), signifying adherence to the highest standards of ultrasound imaging. Additionally, UDS has achieved ICEAL- Echocardiography Accreditation, demonstrating proficiency in cardiac ultrasound imaging, further enhancing the quality and reliability of its screening services.
UDS integrated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) features, offering transparency and convenience to patients. Operating in 42 states and Canada, UDS continues to expand its reach.
"The recent findings underscore the need for expanded screening among first responders," stated Ray Lankin, CEO of UDS. "By prioritizing accessibility and collaboration, UDS remains committed to mitigating health risks."
UDS acknowledges local leaders and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) for collaboration. Through partnerships and healthcare technology, UDS aims to support first responders' health.
UDS upholds high healthcare standards, providing comprehensive screening services for first responders nationwide.
