OSCE’s 2024 Media Fellowship Programme participants visit media institutions and media outlets in Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade

Eight journalists representing media in different languages in Kosovo, part of the OSCE’s sixth edition of its Media Fellowship Programme on professional journalism standards and ethical reporting, concluded five-day study visit to media institutions and media outlets in Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade.

Between 13–18 May 2024, the journalists visited a range of media institutions, journalists’ associations, self-regulatory bodies, and both private and public media organizations. These on-site visits enabled participants to evaluate similarities and challenges in media information literacy, fact-checking, risks posed and opportunities offered by artificial intelligence, and other developments in the media ecosystem.

The journalists also met with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia, Jan Braathu, who briefed them on the Mission's work in the media industry, and their role drafting the Media Strategy and its Action Plan.

“Through the Media Fellowship Program, we have witnessed the vital role that dialogue and co-operation between journalists play in strengthening journalistic standards, responsible reporting and most importantly in changing narratives of the past. By fostering an environment of mutual understanding and respect, we can better address the challenges facing the media landscape in both Prishtinë/Priština and Belgrade,” said Michael Davenport, Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.

Participants will submit stories reflecting on their experiences from the visit, contributing further to the discourse on media practices in the region.

Journalists selected for this year’s Fellowship include: Adelina Ahmeti(Kallxo.com), Antigonë Isufi (Prishtina Insight), Arbreshë Uka (Klan Kosova TV), Biljana Vlašković (KoSSev), Edona Vuçitërna (Klan Kosova TV), Rrezon Gashi (KOHA), Sandra Dobrić (Kontakt Plus) and Predrag Perović (Radio Kosovska Mitrovica). They will undergo a similar programme in Podgorica and Tirana in September 2024.

Launched in 2017, with a two-year break during the pandemic, the Media Fellowship Program cultivates local journalist talent, while promoting gender equality. It continues to serve as an opportunity to strengthen inter-community relations among journalists from different communities and enhance understanding of how media function in the region.