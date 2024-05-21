MAKI PRECISION MACHINING, LLC. Continues To Uphold High Standards With Compliance To ISO 9001 Certification By DNV
Achieving ISO 9001 certification underscores our rigorous quality control processes, ensuring that every component meets the highest industry standards.”KATY, TEXAS, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maki Precision Machining, LLC., a provider of rapid prototyping, multi-axis CNC, precision turning, assembly, and finishing for the aerospace, automotive, commercial, firearm, medical device, and sporting goods industries, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This milestone reflects the organization's enduring commitment to customer success, quality, and value at every stage.
— Austin Whitmer, Business Development Manager
The certification is valid for three years and is provided by DNV.
ISO 9001 is an international standard for effective Quality Management Systems (QMS). It is adopted by millions of companies and organizations in over 170 countries, emphasizing the consistent delivery of high-quality products to customers.
"Maki Precision Machining is committed to our customers' success," says Austin Whitmer, Business Development Manager at Maki Precision Machining LLC. "Achieving ISO 9001 certification underscores our rigorous quality control processes, ensuring that every component meets the highest industry standards, and highlights our dedication to continuously improving operational excellence company-wide."
About Maki Precision Machining LLC
Maki Precision Machining, a Veteran Owned Company, specializes in high-quality CNC machining and precision manufacturing solutions. With advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship, they deliver custom parts and components to meet the exacting standards of various industries. Their commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction sets them apart, ensuring superior performance and timely delivery for every project.
For more information about Maki Precision Machining, visit www.makicnc.com
About DNV
DNV is one of the world’s leading certification bodies. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries, including food & beverage, automotive and aerospace.
DNV’s digitally enabled certification services help customers manage risks and continually improve. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.
For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvcert.com.
Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
Faith.Beaty@dnv.com
